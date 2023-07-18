The Beanie Bubble on Apple TV+ – cheat sheet

What’s this?

A comedy-drama film in which, Ty Warner, a frustrated toy salesman sees a turnaround of fortune following his collaboration with the three women who grew his idea into the biggest toy craze in history.

Who’s in it?

Primetime Emmy veterans Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook star alongside Geraldine Viswanathan.

Who directs The Beanie Bubble?

Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash.

Where did the idea come from?

Written by Kirstin Gore and Zac Bissonnette, The Beanie Bubble is based on Bissonnette’s 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.

What’s the classification?

The Beanie Bubble is rated R – for language.

Is there a trailer?

Do the critics like it?

As yet, there are no reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will The Beanie Bubble be in cinemas too?

Yes, but not many. It’s scheduled to release in a handful of American theatres on 21 July, the same week as, um, low-budget, minimal-marketing spend films Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Any trivia?

As per Kiddle:

Although created in 1993, Beanie Babies emerged as a major fad and collectible during the last half of the 1990s. They have been cited as being the world’s first Internet sensation in 1995. They were collected not only as toys, but also as a financial investment, due to the high resale value of particular ones. Beanie Babies facts for kids

Do say

Would you like me to make you my signature Beanie Baby Burrito to eat while we watch?

Don’t say

I’ve eaten too much – I feel like a stuffed toy.

Where and when can I watch The Beanie Bubble?

The Beanie Bubble premieres on Apple TV+ on 28 July.

