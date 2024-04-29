News

Stan: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on Stan from 29 April to 5 May 2024.
29 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno
Actor Melanie Lynskey in a still from The Tattooist of Auschwitz, on Stan.

New to streaming this week

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (2 May)

Series. adapted from the best-selling novel by New Zealand author Heather Morris, the Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a poignant drama of love in the darkest of places. The series follows Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew who is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.

Hacks – Season 3 (3 May)

Hacks Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. The critically acclaimed comedy explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season three picks up one year on from the finale of season two, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams. From the creators of Parks and Recreation and starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the Emmy® Award-winning series Hacks return.

More: Hacks: Stan drops new trailer for Season 3

Recently added to streaming

Eye (22 April)

Red Eye. Image: Stan.

Series. A tense thriller that follows London police officer DC Hana Li, as she escorts Dr Matthew Nolan back to Beijing, where he has been accused of a crime. But while on board flight 357, she finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy and a growing number of murders. Starring Jing Lusi and Richard Armitage.

Revealed: How to Poison a Planet (28 April)

Documentary. From the heart of New York City, and the largest litigation involving drinking water in American history, to a small Australian Aboriginal community, who take on their own David and Goliath battle, Revealed: How To Poison A Planet investigates how the use of a product as seemingly harmless as firefighting foam, has resulted in the contamination of communities all over the world. Featuring actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo.

Sullivan’s Crossing – Season 2 (15 April)

Sullivan’s Crossing. Image: Stan.

Based on the best-selling books by Robyn Carr, this series follows Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father Sully. In Season 2, Maggie takes it upon herself to care for Sully following a terrible stroke, while Cal finds himself at a crossroads, torn between his affection for Maggie and the fear that he might hold her back from returning to Boston. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan and Scott Patterson.

Such Brave Girls

Produced by A24, this British sitcom that follows two sisters, Josie and Billie, and their single mother Deb, a tight and thoroughly co-dependent family unit. Navigating life armed with nothing but poor judgement and a self-esteem exclusively tied to people who couldn’t care less about them, Such Brave Girls is a hilarious slice of family dysfunction. Starring Kat Saddler, Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey.

More: Such Brave Girls, Stan review: scorching comedy

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

