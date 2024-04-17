News

Hacks: Stan drops new trailer for Season 3

The new season of the award-winning comedy premieres on 3 May in Australia.
17 Apr 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Hacks Season 3. Image: Stan.

Stan has released the full trailer for the highly anticipated return of Hacks. Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the new season of the award-winning comedy premieres on 3 May in Australia.

Hacks explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old aspiring to be a writer. Season 3 picks up one year on from the finale of Season 2, which saw Deborah Vance cut the cord with her longtime mentee, Ava, to encourage her to pursue her own dreams.

Hacks premieres on Stan on 3 May.

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

