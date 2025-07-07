Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is coming to Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, sequel to the critically-acclaimed Edgerunners, has officially been announced by CD Projekt Red, Trigger, and Netflix. The upcoming series will dive deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, telling a new, standalone story that builds on the legacy of the game, and the original Edgerunners story.

For those unfamiliar, this followed a young street kid named David who becomes an mercenary (an Edgerunner) following a devastating, life-changing event. The series explored crime and corruption on the streets of Night City, as well as the impact of cybernetic implants, and how they change the nature of humanity.

Despite this particular adaptation being an entirely new take on Cyberpunk 2077, relatively disconnected from the video game on which it’s based, it achieved widespread praise and even went on to re-invigorate interest in the game, revitalising it after a rocky launch. To celebrate the success of the series, DLC inspired by the story was eventually introduced into the game, canonising the story of David and his Edgerunner team.

Now, a new story is ready to be told, as Trigger, CD Projekt Red and Netflix turn focus to the next chapter of the Edgerunners story.

‘David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City,’ Bartosz Sztybor, showrunner, story writer, and producer on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 said in a press release. ‘And to again have the legendary animation studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve done before.’

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 logo revealed

Image: CD Projekt Red

As announced, Sztybor will be joined by director Kai Ikarashi (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners), lead character designer Kanno Ichigo (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners), and screenplay adapter Masahiko Otsuka (Gurren Lagann).

New teaser footage reportedly aired during Anime Expo 2025, which indicates Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is already well into production, and that we could see more in the months ahead. For now, the upcoming series remains undated, although we can likely expect to hear more in 2026. For now, it’s best to stay tuned and wait for more official word of this notable sequel.

In the meantime, it might be time to revisit Cyberpunk 2077. The game has just been re-released for Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s a port that’s well worth experiencing, particularly if you’re keen to test the bounds of the newly-released console.

In the ScreenHub review, we wrote: ‘Playing Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch 2 feels like a dream. Having a game of this calibre and scope on a Nintendo portable, and having it work so well, speaks to a changing time. Just a few years ago, the original Nintendo Switch was being ridiculed for terrible ports of major AAA titles, like Mortal Kombat 1 and Ark: Survival Evolved. The internet was filled with ridiculous screenshots of uncannily smooth skin, bug eyes, and artifacting.’

‘For that reason, there was some early cynicism about Cyberpunk 2077 launching for Nintendo Switch 2. There were questions about a needed downgrade, and how character models might look. With Cyberpunk 2077 having its own notorious issues on launch, critics had eyes on it, as a potential disaster.’

‘To be clear, there are some downgrades here, with the finer details on character models lightly smoothed, and some minor visual glitches here and there. But as a port of one of the most technically complex and demanding games of the early 2020s, it’s very impressive.’

‘The opening hours of the game are particularly good-looking, with the lighting in club scenes and darker moments lending that all-important cinematic, dramatic quality to the game.’