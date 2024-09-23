Stan: best new shows streaming this week

Stan: new to streaming

From – Season 3 (23 September)

Series. From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey. Watch the trailer.

The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool (25 September)

Documentary. The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool investigates allegations of exploitation and abuse at the top of one of the biggest fashion brands in the US. Former CEO Mike Jeffries transformed Abercrombie and Fitch from a failing retail chain to a multibillion-dollar empire and the epitome of cool. Now, after months of painstaking investigation, reporter Rianna Croxford speaks to men who say they were recruited into a dark world, created to satisfy the sexual fantasies of Mike Jeffries and his British partner Matthew Smith.

The North Water – Season 1 (26 September)

Series. A fight for survival ensues on an Arctic-bound whaling boat, whose passengers include a disgraced military doctor. Starring Jack O’Connell, Colin Farrell and Sam Spruell.

Find Me in Paris – Seasons 1–3 (28 September)

Series. With the help of a magic necklace, a young ballet dancer is transported from the early 1900s to the 21st century, and has to make do while avoiding nasty time agents. Starring Eubha Akilade, Jessica Lord and Castle Rock.

Stan: recently added

Sherwood – Season 1 (16 September)

A damaged community receives a fresh blow in the shape of two new murders, leading to a record-breaking manhunt. Starring Lorraine Ashbourne, Adam Hugill and Perry Fitzpatrick. Watch the trailer.

The Big C – Seasons 1–4 (19 September)

A mother living in the suburbs strives for happiness and laughter after a cancer diagnosis. Starring Laura Linney and Oliver Platt.

Resident Evil (20 September)

Enjoy the entire original franchise of Resident Evil including Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Elvis (21 September)

Film (2022). Baz Luhrmann’s sensory-loading exploration of the life of Elvis Presley and his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. Starring Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of Elvis, streaming this week on Stan:

‘”Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis” sounds like a punchline. You don’t even need to see the film to know what you’re going to get: a dizzying whirlwind of glitz, glamour, rapid edits, and needle-drop musical numbers. But is that a bad thing?

‘Much like the ageing, demented Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) telling his story while wandering in a flapping hospital gown through a deserted casino, it turns out there’s such a thing as too much information.

‘Elvis tracks the life of the titular King of Rock’n Roll (Austin Butler) from start to finish, though not always exactly in that order. It’s a case of ‘print the legend’, though the more dubious elements are only glanced at (Elvis does shoot a couple of TV sets). Read more …

Game Night (9 September)

Game Night. Image: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Film (2018). Friends who get together for regular game nights find themselves, inadvertently, in a real-life mystery. Starring Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams and Kyle Chandler. Watch the trailer.

Spectacular Earth – Season 1 (10 September)

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore (14 September)

Film (2022). Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world – Dumbledore knows it and asks Scamander to lead a team on a perilous mission. Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (11 September)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Film (2019). It’s the late 1960s and Rick Dalton (a TV star) and his stunt double, Cliff, have their eye on achieving lasting success in Hollywood. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Watch the trailer.