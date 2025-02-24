Paramount+: best new shows & films streaming March 2025

Paramount+: new in March

PAW Patrol Season 11 (1 March)

Series for children. No job is too big, no pup is too small! PAW Patrol is on a roll this March bringing all new adventures. Follow tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder and our favourite heroic rescue pups as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby Season 1 (5 March)

Series. Charlotte Crosby is back in a new spin-off four-part series. Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby provides an intimate look at Charlotte Crosby’s life as she navigates her second pregnancy, balancing motherhood, her television career and personal challenges.

The Tiny Chef Show Season 3 (6 March)

The Tiny Chef Show. Image: Paramount+.

Series. The Tiny Chef Show follows media sensation Tiny Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home. From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef’s kitchen is the place to be.

In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight (8 March)

Docuseries. To coincide with International Women’s Day, this unique anthology of five compelling short films spanning countries, continents, and cultures, In Bloom: Everybody’s Fight delves into the complexities of gender issues following characters on the brink of life defining moments, whether by choice or circumstance.

The collection tells the unexpected, unheard stories addressing a range of crucial issues including period poverty, child marriage, gender-based violence, HIV self-stigma, family planning and women’s economic empowerment.

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party (12 March)

Music Documentary. The cult classic 80s film from Academy Award® winning director Cameron Crowe makes its return as newly remastered version nearly 40 years after its MTV debut.

A fun, candid, fast-paced and musically rich ride with one of America’s greatest rock & roll bands, a time capsule of the dawn of the MTV era and a rare, shining glimpse into Tom Petty’s lasting creative genius.

Asteroid City (15 March)

Film (2023). Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a junior Stargazer / Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jeffrey Wright.

Happy Face Season 1 (21 March)

Happy Face. Image: Paramount+.

Series. This series is inspired by the true-life story of Melissa G. Moore; the critically acclaimed Happy Face podcast from iHeartPodcasts and Moore; and the autobiography Shattered Silence, written by Moore with M. Bridget Cook.

At 15, Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult, she has changed her name and guarded her secret while her father has been serving life in prison.

Jumping off from Moore’s true-life story, the series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). Watch the trailer.

Oppenheimer (22 March)

Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Directed by Christopher Nolan, this three-hour blockbuster masterpiece examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

The all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh.

Strays (22 March)

Film (2023). When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realises he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Midas Man (29 March)

Midas Man. Image: Signature Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2024). When Brian Epstein (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) set foot in the Cavern Club in November 1961 to watch The Beatles perform, he saw something no one else could – a glimmer of gold. Sharply dressed and well-spoken, Brian was hardly the most obvious radical – but being Jewish, closeted and having grown up as an outsider who had failed at pretty much everything, he was a 26-year-old with something to prove and who wanted to tear up the rulebook.