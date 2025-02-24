Paramount+: best new shows streaming this week

Paramount+: new this week

1923 Season 2 (23 Feb)

1923. Image: Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Series. A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Watch the trailer.

Paw Patrol Season 11 (1 March)

Series for children. No job is too big, no pup is too small! PAW Patrol is on a roll this March bringing all new adventures. Follow tech-savvy 10-year-old Ryder and our favourite heroic rescue pups as they work together to accomplish high-stakes rescue missions to safeguard the residents of the Adventure Bay community.

Paramount+: recently added

The Smurfs – Season 3 (19 Feb)

Series. Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy, and the rest of the Smurfs are back for an even Smurfier third season. Promising more adventure and more mischief, Season 3 introduces Gargamel’s nephew and niece, Dwayne and Rowena, who are just as mischievous as their uncle.

Gogglebox – Season 21 (20 Feb)

Gogglebox Australia. Image: Paramount+/ TEN.

Series. Australia’s leading armchair critics, will laugh, gasp, scream and cry their way through the latest TV hits, delivering their hilarious opinions on the shows that have everyone talking.

Returning fan-favourites include The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight knit family of four The Daltons.

From ScreenHub:

‘When GoggleBox Australia won Best Structured Reality Program at the TV Week Logies the other night, I wasn’t at all surprised. While my inner ABC snob would have voted – if I deigned to vote – for classy worthwhile factual shows like Muster Dogs or Old People’s Home for Teenagers, I have to admit that Gogglebox does what no other reality show does, and now in its 20th season it just keeps on doing it.

‘Warm, inclusive and, crucially, non competitive, Gogglebox has no judges, no stressful elimination rounds and no real point except for getting together to watch and gossip. As a viewer, there’s something uniquely relaxing about sitting on the couch, watching other people sit on their couches, all looking at the box and reacting to what’s on screen – the way we used to in the olden days before Netflix.’ Read more …

NCIS: Sydney – Season 2 (7 Feb)

NCIS: Sydney returns for Season 2. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. Having only just found their feet, the second season sees NCIS: Sydney square off against a much more powerful adversary. The investigation into Rankin reveals a looming destructive chaos that threatens the stability of the region. The cases are bigger, locations more exotic, the stakes much higher.

With everything on the line, will NCIS: Sydney triumph against all odds – or be torn apart at their very core? Watch the trailer.

The Honey Trap: A True Story Of Love, Lies And The FBI (7 Feb)

Documentary. The Honey Trap: A True Story of Love, Lies and the FBI is a dramatic tale of espionage, propaganda, and romance, following the infamous Berlin rapper Denis Cuspert a.k.a. Deso Dogg and his journey from artist to MMA fighter to ISIS recruiter.

When the FBI assigns a translator Daniela Greene to monitor Cuspert, her quest to get close to him takes over life.

Yellowjackets – Season 3 (14 Feb)

Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+. Streaming February 2025.

Series. As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory – the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued.

As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves? Watch the trailer.