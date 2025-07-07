Cancelled Blackbird MMO from ZeniMax was ambitious sci-fi IP

ZeniMax Online Studios had reportedly been working on a major, ambitious new sci-fi MMORPG for several years prior to its recent cancellation, with Microsoft’s decision to end development coming as a shock to developers. Per a new report from IGN, the project codenamed ‘Blackbird‘ had been in development since 2018, with ZeniMax building an entirely new engine to support it.

Sources speaking to the website claimed there was high hopes surrounding the project, with pre-production going well, and even being scaled up recently. The team was reportedly ‘actively ramping up’ with the hope of moving into full production soon. Many developers from The Elder Scrolls Online were reportedly transitioning to work on Blackbird, and some folks had even been moved over from Arkane Austin, following the shuttering of that studio in early 2024.

It’s believed Xbox had approved the scaling up of the project, and that early looks had impressed senior management. A report by Bloomberg suggests executives were ‘blown away’ by the game, to the point where Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, had to be pulled away by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, to keep the formal meeting going.

While the Bloomberg report states there were technological hiccups and a lengthy development cycle standing in the way of the game, ‘good progress’ was being made – and so, its cancellation came as a major surprise for all involved.

So, what was ZeniMax’s Blackbird?

Per further reporting from Bloomberg, the project known as Blackbird was a major new initiative for ZeniMax Online Studios, building on the good work it had done with The Elder Scrolls Online.

‘Blackbird was a third-person, online looter-shooter, not unlike the popular game Destiny, set within a new franchise,’ the outlet reported. ‘It had a sci-fi, noir aesthetic – similar to films like Blade Runner – and placed a heavy emphasis on vertical movement. Players could use abilities such as double jumping, air-dashing, a grappling hook and wall climbing to fling themselves around tall buildings like superheroes.’

The decision to cancel the game reportedly came out of the blue, with staff not given a formal explanation. Bloomberg speculates the cost of the game’s development, and its risk in a market oversaturated by live-service games (not to mention recent high profile genre failures) may have inspired the decision, but Microsoft has declined to elaborate further.

As part of this game’s cancellation, many developers have been laid off at ZeniMax Online Studios. Matt Firor, director of The Elder Scrolls Online, has also tendered his resignation as part of these overarching studio changes. For now, it’s unclear what happens to ZeniMax next, and where this leaves work on The Elder Scrolls Online, and other major projects.