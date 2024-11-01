New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 4 to 10 November 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in November.

New movies

4 November

Conquering Skin Cancer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A documentary that explores our complex relationship with the sun and follows the quest of the remarkable Aussie change makers seeking to conquer skin cancer.

Director: Mike Hill

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Keith Thomas, Mike Hill

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 90mins

7 November

Audrey

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday) leads this Australian comedy as Ronnie, self-appointed Mother of the Year, who has given her daughter Audrey everything. So when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity.

Director: Natalie Bailey

Cast: Jackie van Beek, Hannah Diviney

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 96m

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.

Director: Naoyuki Itô

Cast: Asami Seto, Yumi Hara

Classification: MA

Country: Japan

Runtime: 132m

Red One

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Dwayne Johnson reunites with the director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for this Christmas flick, co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Johnson) must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker (Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu.

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 123m

ScreenHub: Godzilla at 70: a brief history of movies’ most memorable monster

Sasquatch Sunset

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The filmmakers behind Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter follows a year in the life of a Sasquatch family, two of whom are played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Emmy nominee Riley Keough.

Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 89m

The Pool

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Documentary following a year in the life of the Bondi Icebergs, the most photographed pool in the world. This is where generations of children have learnt to swim, where the diehard have braved the frigid waters of one hundred winters, where the young and beautiful have come to bond and bake in the hot sun.

Director: Ian Darling

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 95m

Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tennis star Jelena Dokic survived war, bullying and extreme violence by her father Damir Dokic. This is her story.

Director: Jessica Halloran

Cast: Jelena Dokic

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 120m

8 November

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), Lajatico, where once-in-a-lifetime performances showcase the Maestro’s extensive and beloved repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra and more. With extraordinary staging, production, and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Director: Sam Wrench

Cast: Andrea Bocella, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 151m

The Piano Lesson

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Samuel L Jackson, John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) star in this screen adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson (Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). The story follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.

Director: Malcolm Washington

Cast: Samuel L Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 127m

9 November

Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh – Poets & Lovers

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.

Director: David Bickerstaff

Cast: N/A

Classification: E

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

MetOpera: Grounded

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The Met takes on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, wrestling with the ethical quandaries and psychological toll of 21st-century warfare.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 164m

Recently released

31 October

Here

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright play a couple throughout the ages in this odyssey through time and memory from director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The story’s centered around a place in New England where – from wilderness, and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 104m

My Favourite Cake

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Mahin lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea with friends leads her to break her solitary routine and revitalize her love life.

Director: Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Cast: Lili Farhadpour, Esmaeel Mehrabi

Classification: CTC

Country: France, Germany, Iran, Sweden

Runtime: 97m

Saturday Night

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) helms this depiction of the down-to-the-wire lead-up to the recording of the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. Set at 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, the film follows a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers in the 90 minutes leading up to a broadcast that would change television forever.

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Gabriel Labelle, Rachel Sennot, Dylan O’Brien

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 108m

Mozart’s Sister

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Like her younger brother, Maria-Anna Mozart was a keyboard genius from an early age and the siblings toured Europe performing as wunderkinder to royalty. As a child it was acceptable for Maria-Anna to play in public. But when she reached 15, societal norms compelled her to retire. Tantalising clues exist of her continued virtuoso playing as well as her interest in composing music. Using recreations and expert interviews, Madeleine Hetherton-Miau explores the fascinating theory that Maria-Anna Mozart played a larger role in her brother’s music than is previously known.

Director: Madeleine Hetherton-Miau

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 98m

The Moogai

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A malicious spirit enters the home of a young Indigenous couple with a newborn baby and the mother must protect them at any cost. Based on his award-winning short of the same name, writer-director Jon Bell’s striking feature debut arrives from SXSW, Sundance, SFF and MIFF.

Director: Jon Bell

Cast: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 86m

Audrey

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

A dramedy following self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie Lipsick, who is living a life she never wanted, with a derailed career, a husband whose love for life has gone limp and two daughters who she struggles to connect with. When an accident lands her eldest daughter Audrey in a coma, Ronnie gets a second chance at life by taking on her daughter’s identity – only she’s not the only one in the family who sees Audrey’s comatose state as an opportunity.

Director: Natalie Bailey

Cast: Jackie van Beek, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Hannah Diviney

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 96m