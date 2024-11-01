New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 4 to 10 November 2024.
For the monthly guide to new film releases, head to our guide for new films in November.
New movies
4 November
Conquering Skin Cancer
A documentary that explores our complex relationship with the sun and follows the quest of the remarkable Aussie change makers seeking to conquer skin cancer.
Director: Mike Hill
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Keith Thomas, Mike Hill
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 90mins
7 November
Audrey
Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday) leads this Australian comedy as Ronnie, self-appointed Mother of the Year, who has given her daughter Audrey everything. So when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity.
Director: Natalie Bailey
Cast: Jackie van Beek, Hannah Diviney
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 96m
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.
Director: Naoyuki Itô
Cast: Asami Seto, Yumi Hara
Classification: MA
Country: Japan
Runtime: 132m
Red One
Dwayne Johnson reunites with the director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for this Christmas flick, co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Johnson) must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker (Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu.
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 123m
Sasquatch Sunset
The filmmakers behind Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter follows a year in the life of a Sasquatch family, two of whom are played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Emmy nominee Riley Keough.
Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 89m
The Pool
Documentary following a year in the life of the Bondi Icebergs, the most photographed pool in the world. This is where generations of children have learnt to swim, where the diehard have braved the frigid waters of one hundred winters, where the young and beautiful have come to bond and bake in the hot sun.
Director: Ian Darling
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 95m
Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story
Tennis star Jelena Dokic survived war, bullying and extreme violence by her father Damir Dokic. This is her story.
Director: Jessica Halloran
Cast: Jelena Dokic
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 120m
8 November
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), Lajatico, where once-in-a-lifetime performances showcase the Maestro’s extensive and beloved repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra and more. With extraordinary staging, production, and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.
Director: Sam Wrench
Cast: Andrea Bocella, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 151m
The Piano Lesson
Samuel L Jackson, John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) star in this screen adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson (Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). The story follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.
Director: Malcolm Washington
Cast: Samuel L Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 127m
9 November
Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh – Poets & Lovers
200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.
Director: David Bickerstaff
Cast: N/A
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 90m
MetOpera: Grounded
The Met takes on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, wrestling with the ethical quandaries and psychological toll of 21st-century warfare.
Director: The Metropolitan Opera
Cast: Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 164m
Recently released
31 October
Here
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright play a couple throughout the ages in this odyssey through time and memory from director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The story’s centered around a place in New England where – from wilderness, and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 104m
My Favourite Cake
Mahin lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea with friends leads her to break her solitary routine and revitalize her love life.
Director: Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam
Cast: Lili Farhadpour, Esmaeel Mehrabi
Classification: CTC
Country: France, Germany, Iran, Sweden
Runtime: 97m
Saturday Night
Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) helms this depiction of the down-to-the-wire lead-up to the recording of the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. Set at 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, the film follows a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers in the 90 minutes leading up to a broadcast that would change television forever.
Director: Jason Reitman
Cast: Gabriel Labelle, Rachel Sennot, Dylan O’Brien
Classification: MA
Country: USA
Runtime: 108m
Mozart’s Sister
Like her younger brother, Maria-Anna Mozart was a keyboard genius from an early age and the siblings toured Europe performing as wunderkinder to royalty. As a child it was acceptable for Maria-Anna to play in public. But when she reached 15, societal norms compelled her to retire. Tantalising clues exist of her continued virtuoso playing as well as her interest in composing music. Using recreations and expert interviews, Madeleine Hetherton-Miau explores the fascinating theory that Maria-Anna Mozart played a larger role in her brother’s music than is previously known.
Director: Madeleine Hetherton-Miau
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 98m
The Moogai
A malicious spirit enters the home of a young Indigenous couple with a newborn baby and the mother must protect them at any cost. Based on his award-winning short of the same name, writer-director Jon Bell’s striking feature debut arrives from SXSW, Sundance, SFF and MIFF.
Director: Jon Bell
Cast: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 86m
