New films October 2024 – cinema guide to the best new movies and release dates

Australian films to watch out for in October 2024

2 October

Coldplay Global Theatrical Listening Event

Coldplay are inviting fans to a special, one night only global theatrical experience, where they will be among the very first to hear the band’s hotly-anticipated new record, Moon Music, in selected cinemas around the world.

Director: N/A

Cast: Coldplay

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: –

3 October

I, The Executioner

Rookie detective Park Sun Woo and Seo Do-Cheol, a veteran of the Violent Crimes Investigation Division team chases after a serial killer who shakes up their world.

Director: Ryoo Seung-wan

Cast: Dal-su Oh, Hwang Jung-Min

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 118m

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the role that earned him an Academy Award, reuniting with director Todd Phillips for this sequel to 2019’s Joker. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Institutionalised at Arkham, Arthur Fleck is awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

Director: Todd Phillips

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 138m

Six Inches of Soil

The inspiring story of British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food – to heal the soil, benefit our health and provide for local communities.

Director: Colin Ramsay

Cast: David Morrissey, Adrienne Gordon, Anna Jackson

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

Stand By Me (2024)

Ma Liang, a wandering boy, met Xuan Xuan, a child who was forgotten by his family and had no one to care for him. The similar fate brought the two lonely teenagers closer and closer. They built a small home together in the wind and rain.

Director: Ruoxin Yin

Cast: Karry Wang, Yongshen Chen

Classification: CTC

Country: China

Runtime: 127m

The Critic

Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton and Mark Strong star in this story of ambition, blackmail and desire with an anti-hero at its dark heart. A whodunnit wrapped in a Faustian pact which winds tighter and tighter. Based on the novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the film follows an actress who finds herself in a dark situation involving a theatre critic and his paper’s editor in 1930s London.

Director: Anand Tucker

Cast: Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong

Classification: M

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 99m

5 October

Your Fat Friend

Your Fat Friend charts Aubrey Gordon’s journey from anonymous blogger ‘Yrfatfriend’ to NY Times bestselling author and podcast host and the complexities of making change. It’s a film about fatness, family and the deep, messy feelings all of us hold about our bodies.

Director: Jeanie Finlay

Cast: Aubrey Gordon

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 94m

10 October

Ghostlight

When a construction worker unexpectedly joins a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet, the drama onstage starts to mirror his own life. Nominated for the Audience Award at SXSW.

Director: Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson

Cast: Dolly De Leon, Keith Kupferer, Tara Mallen

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

Greedy People

Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lily James star in this crime comedy following the residents of a small island town who must navigate a sensational murder, the discovery of a million dollars, and a series of increasingly bad decisions.

Director: Potsy Ponciroli

Cast: Himesh Patel, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lily James

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Jack Kesy (12 Strong) dons the horns as Hellboy, the rookie BPRD agent created by comic book artist Mike Mignola. Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy discovers a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man.

Director: Brian Taylor

Cast: Jack Kesy, Jefferson White

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 99m

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family.

Director: Tensai Okamura

Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Kaito Ishikawa

Classification: M

Country: Japan

Runtime: 110m

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Never-before-seen home movies and extraordinary personal archives reveal how Christopher Reeve went from unknown actor to iconic movie star as the ultimate screen superhero. He learned the true meaning of heroism as an activist after suffering a tragic accident that left him quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

Director: Peter Ettedgui

Cast: Christopher Reeve, Ian Bonhôte

Classification: CTC

Country: UK, USA

Runtime: 104m

Terrifier 3

The third Terrifier film, the fourth featuring disturbingly violent clown Art (who also featured in All Hallows’ Eve), and the first to be set during Christmas.

Director: Damien Leone

Cast: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera

Classification: R

Country: USA

Runtime: 125m

10 October

The Apprentice

Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump opposite Emmy winner Jeremy Strong as his infamous lawyer Roy Cohn in this biographical drama examining how Trump started his real estate business in New York during the 1970s and ’80s. From the director of 2018 Oscar nominee Border.

Director: Ali Abbasi

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong

Classification: CTC

Country: Canada, Denmark, Ireland, USA

Runtime: 122m

11 October

Jigra

Vasan Bala directs this Indian prison break thriller. A series of unfortunate events leads to a woman going on a journey of excruciating pain, vigour and a will that cannot be bent until her brother is free.

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 180m

16 October

Taeyong: Ty Track In Cinemas

Experience NCT’s Taeyong in his first solo concert Ty Track on the big screen.

Director: Yoon Dong Oh

Cast: Taeyong

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 96m

17 October

Bocchi the Rock: Recap Parts 1 & 2

Aki Hamaji’s coming-of-age manga sensation made its way to TV, which has now been re-edited into this feature-length movie. The story follows a high-school band, which leads to an actual album called KESSOKU BAND that ascends the charts.

Director: Keiichirô Saitô

Cast: Yoshino Aoyama, Sayumi Suzushiro

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 165m

From Hilde, With Love

Historical drama telling the true story of a young German woman drawn into the anti-Nazi resistance movement during WWII.

Director: Andreas Dresen

Cast: Alexander Scheer, Emma Bading

Classification: MA

Country: Germany

Runtime: 104m

He Ain’t Heavy

A desperate woman kidnaps and enforces rehab on her violent brother in a last-ditch effort to save their lives.

Director: David Vincent Smith

Cast: Leila George, Sam Corlett, Greta Scacchi

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 103m

Knox Goes Away (Assassin’s Plan)

Michael Keaton plays a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. Presented with the opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son, he must race against the police closing in on him as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Director: Michael Keaton

Cast: Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Al Pacino

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 114m

Like My Brother

Four talented Tiwi Island Indigenous girls dream of AFLW stardom, and with the support of their community, face the social and physical obstacles standing in their way. Filmed over six years, the documentary explores the different worlds that the girls must traverse from the remote Tiwi Islands to mainland Australia as they are selected by the Essendon Football Club for their talent and unique style of play.

Director: Danielle MacLean, Sal Balharrie

Cast: Jessica Stassi, Arthurina Moreen

Classification: G

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93m

19 October

MetOpera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann (2024-25)

An ensemble of leading lights take the stage for Offenbach’s fantastical final work. The poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is in love with Stella, a renowned opera singer. Lindorf, a rich counselor, also loves her and has intercepted a note she has written to Hoffmann. Lindorf is confident he will win her for himself.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Erin Morley, Christian Van Horn

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 246m

23 October

Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban)

In 1994, Whitney Houston took the stage in Durban, South Africa, making her the first major Western musician to visit the newly unified, post-apartheid nation following President Nelson Mandela’s winning election.

Director: Marty Callner

Cast: Whitney Houston

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 115m

24 October

A Different Man

Sebastian Stan stars in this Berlin Golden Bear-nominated A24 film as a man who, after undergoing a facial reconstructive surgery, becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life.

Director: Aaron Schimberg

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Adam Pearson

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 112m

Lee

Kate Winslet leads this biopic as photographer Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. Co-stars fellow Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard (Rust and Bone) and Oscar-nominee Andrea Riseborough (Birdman) alongside Emmy-winners Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Director: Ellen Kuras

Cast: Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Andy Samberg

Classification: M

Country: USA, UK

Runtime: 117m

Left Write Hook

Documentary following eight female survivors of childhood sexual abuse who participate in a two-year experimental recovery program that combines the physicality of boxing with the emotional power of expressive writing.

Director: Shannon Owen

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Maddie Ziegler

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 93m

My Freaky Family

On the cusp of her 13th birthday, Betty Flood – budding musician and magical being – just wants to be like the rest of her fabulous, but very different family, so why is her magical Mum so against it? As Betty wrestles with this, she also learns the amazing truth about her family and discovers that the not so normal, the magical and the musical are all a part of her fabulously freaky family.

Director: Mark Gravas

Cast: Rupert Degas, Sarah Aubrey

Classification: PG

Country: Australia, Germany, Ireland

Runtime: 87m

Tears for Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film)

Tears For Fears cinema concert film captured during The Tipping Point Tour Part 2 in 2023. The hits including Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Shout, Sowing The Seeds Of Love, Mad World and Head Over Heels along with new fan favourites from The Tipping Point – their first album in 17 years.

Director: Vincent Adam Paul

Cast: Tears For Fears

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 120m

Venom: The Last Dance

Tom Hardy returns for this third Venom film, as does BAFTA-nominated writer Kelly Marcel who also directs. Also stars Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and three-time Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso).

Director: Kelly Marcel

Cast: Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 140m

31 October

Here

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright play a couple throughout the ages in this odyssey through time and memory from director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The story’s centered around a place in New England where – from wilderness, and then, later, from a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 104m

My Favourite Cake

Mahin lives alone in Tehran since her husband’s death and her daughter’s departure for Europe, until an afternoon tea with friends leads her to break her solitary routine and revitalize her love life.

Director: Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Cast: Lili Farhadpour, Esmaeel Mehrabi

Classification: CTC

Country: France, Germany, Iran, Sweden

Runtime: 97m

Saturday Night

Jason Reitman (Up in the Air) helms this depiction of the down-to-the-wire lead-up to the recording of the very first episode of Saturday Night Live. Set at 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, the film follows a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers in the 90 minutes leading up to a broadcast that would change television forever.

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Gabriel Labelle, Rachel Sennot, Dylan O’Brien

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 108m