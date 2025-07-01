MIFF 2025 to open with ‘audacious’ If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has revealed its Opening Night film for 2025: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a sharp-edged dramedy starring Rose Byrne.

Directed by US indie filmmaker Mary Bronstein (Yeast), the Sundance hit will make its Australian premiere on 7 August at Hoyts Melbourne Central, launching MIFF’s 73rd edition.

Rose Byrne plays Linda: an emotionally burnt-out psychologist caught between her imploding personal life and a literal hole in the ceiling of her flat. Byrne took home the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at this year’s Berlinale for her work in the film.

The cast also includes Danielle Macdonald, Christian Slater, Conan O’Brien, and A$AP Rocky, in a story that swerves from anxious comedy to soul-stripping sincerity.

The film marks a bold sophomore feature for Mary Bronstein, who said she was ‘gobsmacked’ by the MIFF selection:

‘My film is built around an unprecedented performance by one of the most talented actors that has ever come out of Australia: Rose Byrne,’ Bronstein said in a statement. ‘It’s all the more meaningful for me to be able to personally share Rose’s soul-shattering work, along with the stunningly raw co-starring performance of fellow Australian Danielle Macdonald, with such celebration and reverence in their home country.’

MIFF Artistic Director Al Cossar described the film as ‘urgent, funny, and audacious,’ adding that it ‘sets the tone for MIFF’s 18-day immensity of cinema-going,’ which will once again unfold across greater Melbourne and regional Victoria.

This year’s festival theme, Look Closer, encourages audiences to engage with stories that challenge assumptions and shift perspectives. The 2025 program promises more than 300 films across a full slate of galas, special events, filmmaker Q&As, and immersive screen experiences.

Highlights of MIFF 2025 include:

A live score by Julia Holter accompanying The Passion of Joan of Arc at Melbourne Recital Centre.

A performance of Jung Jae-il’s acclaimed Parasite score by Orchestra Victoria.

Seven new films backed by the MIFF Premiere Fund.

A curated selection of global features for MIFF Regional, screening in Bendigo, Ballarat, Castlemaine, Geelong, Morwell, Rosebud, Sale and Shepparton.

For viewers across Australia, MIFF Online returns 15–31 August via ACMI’s Cinema 3 platform, offering on-demand access to select festival titles and free short film packages.

The festival will culminate with the MIFF Awards on Saturday 23 August, featuring one of the richest prize pools in the international film festival circuit. Headlining the ceremony is the $140,000 Bright Horizons Award, funded by the Victorian Government through VicScreen. The MIFF Shorts Awards will take place earlier in the festival, on Friday 15 August at ACMI.

The full 2025 program will be unveiled on 10 July, with general ticket sales opening 15 July. MIFF members can access exclusive pre-sale windows and seating across select venues from 10am AEST 2 July.

More information, including ticketing, screening venues, and program updates, is available at miff.com.au.