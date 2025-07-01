What’s on at the cinemas in July 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

What’s on at the movies in July? Look no further:

3 July

Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth. Image: Universal Pictures. What’s on in July

Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend

Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend Genre: Science Fiction / Action / Adventure

Science Fiction / Action / Adventure Runtime: 2h 15m

2h 15m Synopsis: Set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, a team embarks on a mission to extract dinosaur DNA for medical research, encountering genetically modified creatures on a remote island. Watch the trailer.

Lovesick (有病才会喜欢你)

Director: Fu-Hsiang Hsu

Fu-Hsiang Hsu Cast: Zhan Huai-Yun, Victoria Chiang, Hsiu-Fu Liu

Zhan Huai-Yun, Victoria Chiang, Hsiu-Fu Liu Genre: Action / Thriller

Action / Thriller Runtime: 1h 51m

1h 51m Synopsis: A rebellious teen feigns terminal illness, reaping unexpected benefits and challenges.

Mr. & Mrs. 420 Again

Director: Ksshitij Chaudhary

Ksshitij Chaudhary Cast: Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jassie Gill, Rrupaali Gupta

Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jassie Gill, Rrupaali Gupta Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 2hr 26m

2hr 26m Synopsis: A comedic tale involving surrogacy, mistaken identities, and a series of humorous events.

The Shrouds

The Shrouds. Image: Rialto Distribution. What’s on in July.

Director: David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg Cast: Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt

Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt Genre: Mystery / Sci-Fi / Thriller

Mystery / Sci-Fi / Thriller Runtime: 1h 59m

1h 59m Synopsis: A grieving entrepreneur develops a device to communicate with the dead, leading to unexpected consequences. Watch the trailer.

The Wolves Always Come at Night

The Wolves Always Come At Night. Image: Madman Entertainment. What’s on in July

Director: Gabrielle Brady

Gabrielle Brady Cast: Davaasuren Dagvasuren, Otgonzaya Dashzeveg

Davaasuren Dagvasuren, Otgonzaya Dashzeveg Genre: Documentary / Drama

Documentary / Drama Runtime: 1h 36m

1h 36m Synopsis: A Mongolian couple’s life is disrupted by climate change, forcing them to adapt to urban life.

What About Sal?

Director: John Jarratt

John Jarratt Cast: Gerard O’Dwyer, Justin Banks, Chad R. Bennett, Dominic Cabusi

Gerard O’Dwyer, Justin Banks, Chad R. Bennett, Dominic Cabusi Genre: Drama / Family

Drama / Family Runtime: 1h 45m

1h 45m Synopsis: A man with Down Syndrome embarks on a journey to find his estranged father. Watch the trailer.

4 July

2025 RIIZE Concert Tour [RIIZING LOUD]

Director: Not specified

Not specified Cast: RIIZE members: Osaki Shotaro, Song Eun-seok, Jung Sung-chan, Park Won-bin, Lee So-hee, Anton Lee

RIIZE members: Osaki Shotaro, Song Eun-seok, Jung Sung-chan, Park Won-bin, Lee So-hee, Anton Lee Genre: Concert Film / Music

Concert Film / Music Runtime: Approximately 2h

Approximately 2h Synopsis: Experience RIIZE’s first solo concert, RIIZING LOUD, on the big screen.

3BHK

Director: Sri Ganesh

Sri Ganesh Cast: Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath

Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath Genre: Drama / Family

Drama / Family Runtime: 2h 30m

2h 30m Synopsis: A middle-class family’s pursuit of owning a home amidst financial and personal challenges.

Kingdom (2025)

Director: Gowtan Tinnanuri

Gowtan Tinnanuri Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse

Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse Genre: Action

Action Runtime: N/A

N/A Synopsis: A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded. A name that will be remembered by the masses in the coming years.

Metro… In Dino

Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Runtime: N/A

N/A Synopsis: Sequel to Life in a Metro (2007). Plot TBA.

Thammudu

Director: Venu Sriram

Venu Sriram Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya

Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: N/A

N/A Synopsis: A fierce sibling promise ignites a battle. An archer (Nithiin) returns to rescue his sister’s vow – and their village – from ruthless forces. Family ties fuel explosive action.

5 July

MetOpera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia (2024–25)

Director: Bartlett Sher (Metropolitan Opera production)

Bartlett Sher (Metropolitan Opera production) Cast: Aigul Akhmetshina, Lawrence Brownlee, Adam Plachetka

Aigul Akhmetshina, Lawrence Brownlee, Adam Plachetka Genre: Opera / Comedy

Opera / Comedy Runtime: Approximately 3h

Approximately 3h Synopsis: Rossini’s classic opera about the clever barber Figaro, who helps Count Almaviva win the heart of Rosina.

Smurfs (2025)

Smurfs (2025). Image: Paramount Pictures. What’s on in July

Director: Chris Miller

Chris Miller Cast: Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris

Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris Genre: Animated Musical / Family

Animated Musical / Family Runtime: 1h 32m

1h 32m Synopsis: A reboot of the beloved franchise, featuring Smurfette and the gang in a new musical adventure.

10 July

A Cool Fish 2

Director: Rao Xiaozhi

Rao Xiaozhi Cast: Jianbin Chen, Celina Jade, Shih-Chieh King, Andy Lau

Jianbin Chen, Celina Jade, Shih-Chieh King, Andy Lau Genre: Crime / Comedy

Crime / Comedy Runtime: 2h 30m

2h 30m Synopsis: Sanjin ventures to Southeast Asia to expand his business, leading to unexpected challenges and a kidnapping incident.

A Nice Indian Boy

A Nice Indian Boy. Image: Roadshow Entertainment. What’s on in July

Director: Roshan Sethi

Roshan Sethi Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel

Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Runtime: 1h 36m

1h 36m Synopsis: Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, leading to cultural clashes and heartfelt moments.

Grande Maison Paris

Director: Ayuko Tsukahara

Ayuko Tsukahara Cast: Takuya Kimura, Kyôka Suzuki, Taecyeon, Rachael Aoki

Takuya Kimura, Kyôka Suzuki, Taecyeon, Rachael Aoki Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: Approximately 2h

Approximately 2h Synopsis: Famous Japanese chef Obana opens a restaurant in Paris, seeking a third Michelin star while facing challenges as an outsider.

Superman (2025)

Superman. Image: Universal Pictures Australia/Warner Bros. What’s on in July

Director: James Gunn

James Gunn Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, María Gabriela de Faría

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, María Gabriela de Faría Genre: Superhero / Action

Superhero / Action Runtime: 2h 10m

2h 10m Synopsis: Superman must reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing as he faces a world that views his ideals as outdated.

11 July

Maalik

Director: Pulkit

Pulkit Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar

Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar Genre: Gangster / Action Thriller

Gangster / Action Thriller Runtime: Approximately 2h

Approximately 2h Synopsis: A gripping tale of power and ambition in the criminal underworld.

Sovereign

Director: Christian Swegal

Christian Swegal Cast: Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Dennis Quaid

Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Dennis Quaid Genre: Crime / Drama

Crime / Drama Runtime: 1h 40m

1h 40m Synopsis: A father and son who identify as Sovereign Citizens find themselves in a deadly standoff with law enforcement.

17 July

Friendship

Friendship. Image: A24/Paramount Pictures Australia. What’s on in July

Director: Andrew DeYoung

Andrew DeYoung Cast: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara

Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara Genre: Comedy

Comedy Runtime: 1hr 40m

1hr 40m Synopsis: A suburban dad falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

I Know What You Did Last Summer. Image: Sony Pictures. What’s on in July

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Cast: Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King

Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King Genre: Horror / Thriller

Horror / Thriller Runtime: 1h 41m

1h 41m Synopsis: A group of friends is terrorised by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past.

The Divine Sarah Bernhardt

Director: Guillaume Nicloux

Guillaume Nicloux Cast: Sandrine Kiberlain, Laurent Lafitte, Amira Casar

Sandrine Kiberlain, Laurent Lafitte, Amira Casar Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Runtime: 1hr 38m

1hr 38m Synopsis: 1915, Sarah Bernhardt is the world’s first star. Free. Modern. Divine. Eccentric. Visionary. Between legend and fantasy, Sarah Bernhardt tells us the love story that marked her life.

18 July

Saiyaara

Director: Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Genre: Romance / Drama

Romance / Drama Runtime: 2h 25m

2h 25m Synopsis: An intense love story marking the collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, introducing debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

24 July

Bambi: The Reckoning

Director: Dan Allen

Dan Allen Cast: Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty

Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty Genre: Horror / Thriller

Horror / Thriller Runtime: 1h 21m

1h 21m Synopsis: A horror retelling of Felix Salten’s Bambi, where a mutated, grief-stricken deer seeks revenge after his mother’s death.

Four Letters of Love

Director: Polly Steele

Polly Steele Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, Gabriel Byrne, Dónal Finn

Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, Gabriel Byrne, Dónal Finn Genre: Romance / Fantasy / Drama

Romance / Fantasy / Drama Runtime: 1h 50m

1h 50m Synopsis: Based on Niall Williams’ best-selling novel, Nicholas and Isabel are soulmates destined to meet, but love’s path is anything but smooth.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi, A. M. Jyothi Krishna

Krish Jagarlamudi, A. M. Jyothi Krishna Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj

Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj Genre: Action / Historical

Action / Historical Runtime: Approximately 2h 30m

Approximately 2h 30m Synopsis: Set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, the film follows outlaw Veera Mallu on a mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Holy Cow

Director: Louise Courvoisier

Louise Courvoisier Cast: Clément Faveau, Maïwene Barthelemy, Luna Garret, Mathis Bernard

Clément Faveau, Maïwene Barthelemy, Luna Garret, Mathis Bernard Genre: Drama / Comedy

Drama / Comedy Runtime: 1h 30m

1h 30m Synopsis: A young cheesemaker in the French Alps enters a competition to create the world’s best Comté cheese to save the family farm.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fantastic Four: First Steps. Image: Marvel/Disney. What’s on in July

Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Genre: Superhero / Action / Sci-Fi

Superhero / Action / Sci-Fi Runtime: Approximately 2h 15m

Approximately 2h 15m Synopsis: Marvel’s First Family faces off against Galactus in a retro-futuristic 1960s setting, marking the beginning of Phase Six of the MCU.

25 July

House on Eden

Director: Kris Collins

Kris Collins Cast: Kris Collins, Celina Myers, Jason-Christopher Mayer, Boy Chandra Kusuma

Kris Collins, Celina Myers, Jason-Christopher Mayer, Boy Chandra Kusuma Genre: Horror

Horror Runtime: 1h 18m

1h 18m Synopsis: A paranormal investigation team encounters a malevolent, ancient spirit in an abandoned house deep in the woods.

The Home

Director: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Cast: Pete Davidson, John Glover, Ethan Phillips, Bruce Altman

Pete Davidson, John Glover, Ethan Phillips, Bruce Altman Genre: Psychological Horror / Thriller

Psychological Horror / Thriller Runtime: Approximately 1h 45m

Approximately 1h 45m Synopsis: A new employee at a retirement home uncovers sinister secrets about the residents and caretakers.

The Litchi Road

The Litchi Road. Image: CMC Pictures. What’s on in July

Director: Dong Chengpeng

Dong Chengpeng Cast: Dong Chengpeng, White-K, Sabrina Zhuang

Dong Chengpeng, White-K, Sabrina Zhuang Genre: History/Drama

History/Drama Runtime: N/A

N/A Synopsis: During the Tianbao period of the Tang Dynasty, Li Shande, a petty official in Chang’an, was suddenly given a task to bring fresh lychees from Lingnan. The lychee is perishable, and becomes tasteless three days after it leaves the branch, and Lingnan is more than 5,000 miles away from Chang’an.

30 July

BTS ARMY: FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG

Directors: Grace Lee, Patty Ahn

Grace Lee, Patty Ahn Cast: BTS ARMY (fans)

BTS ARMY (fans) Genre: Documentary / Music

Documentary / Music Runtime: Approximately 1h 30m

Approximately 1h 30m Synopsis: A documentary focusing on BTS’s fandom, ARMY, celebrating their diversity, unity, and creative spirit across the globe.

31 July

Bride Hard

Bride Hard. Image: STUDIOCANAL. What’s on in July

Director: Simon West

Simon West Cast: Rebel Wilson, Celine Dion, Sam Richardson

Rebel Wilson, Celine Dion, Sam Richardson Genre: Action / Comedy

Action / Comedy Runtime: Approximately 1h 40m

Approximately 1h 40m Synopsis: A bridesmaid with a secret past must save the wedding when it comes under attack.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy

Director: Kim Byung-woo

Kim Byung-woo Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin

Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin Genre: Fantasy / Action

Fantasy / Action Runtime: 1hr 54m

1hr 54m Synopsis: Based on the popular web novel, a reader finds himself in the world of his favorite book, navigating challenges to survive.

The Friend

The Friend. Image: Maslow Entertainment. What’s on in July

Director: David Siegel, Scott McGehee

David Siegel, Scott McGehee Cast: Naomi Watts, Bill Murray, Ann Dowd

Naomi Watts, Bill Murray, Ann Dowd Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 1hr 59m

1hr 59m Synopsis: When a solitary writer adopts and bonds with a Great Dane that belonged to a late friend, she begins to come to terms with her past and her own creative inner life.

The Stolen Painting (Le Tableau volé)