What’s on at the cinemas in July 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

What’s on at the movies in July? Look no further:
New films in cinemas this month:
3 July
Jurassic World: Rebirth
- Director: Gareth Edwards
- Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend
- Genre: Science Fiction / Action / Adventure
- Runtime: 2h 15m
- Synopsis: Set five years after Jurassic World: Dominion, a team embarks on a mission to extract dinosaur DNA for medical research, encountering genetically modified creatures on a remote island. Watch the trailer.
Lovesick (有病才会喜欢你)
- Director: Fu-Hsiang Hsu
- Cast: Zhan Huai-Yun, Victoria Chiang, Hsiu-Fu Liu
- Genre: Action / Thriller
- Runtime: 1h 51m
- Synopsis: A rebellious teen feigns terminal illness, reaping unexpected benefits and challenges.
Mr. & Mrs. 420 Again
- Director: Ksshitij Chaudhary
- Cast: Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jassie Gill, Rrupaali Gupta
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 2hr 26m
- Synopsis: A comedic tale involving surrogacy, mistaken identities, and a series of humorous events.
The Shrouds
- Director: David Cronenberg
- Cast: Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, Sandrine Holt
- Genre: Mystery / Sci-Fi / Thriller
- Runtime: 1h 59m
- Synopsis: A grieving entrepreneur develops a device to communicate with the dead, leading to unexpected consequences. Watch the trailer.
The Wolves Always Come at Night
- Director: Gabrielle Brady
- Cast: Davaasuren Dagvasuren, Otgonzaya Dashzeveg
- Genre: Documentary / Drama
- Runtime: 1h 36m
- Synopsis: A Mongolian couple’s life is disrupted by climate change, forcing them to adapt to urban life.
What About Sal?
- Director: John Jarratt
- Cast: Gerard O’Dwyer, Justin Banks, Chad R. Bennett, Dominic Cabusi
- Genre: Drama / Family
- Runtime: 1h 45m
- Synopsis: A man with Down Syndrome embarks on a journey to find his estranged father. Watch the trailer.
4 July
2025 RIIZE Concert Tour [RIIZING LOUD]
- Director: Not specified
- Cast: RIIZE members: Osaki Shotaro, Song Eun-seok, Jung Sung-chan, Park Won-bin, Lee So-hee, Anton Lee
- Genre: Concert Film / Music
- Runtime: Approximately 2h
- Synopsis: Experience RIIZE’s first solo concert, RIIZING LOUD, on the big screen.
3BHK
- Director: Sri Ganesh
- Cast: Siddharth, R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath
- Genre: Drama / Family
- Runtime: 2h 30m
- Synopsis: A middle-class family’s pursuit of owning a home amidst financial and personal challenges.
Kingdom (2025)
- Director: Gowtan Tinnanuri
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse
- Genre: Action
- Runtime: N/A
- Synopsis: A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded. A name that will be remembered by the masses in the coming years.
Metro… In Dino
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Runtime: N/A
- Synopsis: Sequel to Life in a Metro (2007). Plot TBA.
Thammudu
- Director: Venu Sriram
- Cast: Nithiin, Sapthami Gowda, Laya
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: N/A
- Synopsis: A fierce sibling promise ignites a battle. An archer (Nithiin) returns to rescue his sister’s vow – and their village – from ruthless forces. Family ties fuel explosive action.
5 July
MetOpera: Il Barbiere di Siviglia (2024–25)
- Director: Bartlett Sher (Metropolitan Opera production)
- Cast: Aigul Akhmetshina, Lawrence Brownlee, Adam Plachetka
- Genre: Opera / Comedy
- Runtime: Approximately 3h
- Synopsis: Rossini’s classic opera about the clever barber Figaro, who helps Count Almaviva win the heart of Rosina.
Smurfs (2025)
- Director: Chris Miller
- Cast: Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris
- Genre: Animated Musical / Family
- Runtime: 1h 32m
- Synopsis: A reboot of the beloved franchise, featuring Smurfette and the gang in a new musical adventure.
10 July
A Cool Fish 2
- Director: Rao Xiaozhi
- Cast: Jianbin Chen, Celina Jade, Shih-Chieh King, Andy Lau
- Genre: Crime / Comedy
- Runtime: 2h 30m
- Synopsis: Sanjin ventures to Southeast Asia to expand his business, leading to unexpected challenges and a kidnapping incident.
A Nice Indian Boy
- Director: Roshan Sethi
- Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 1h 36m
- Synopsis: Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his traditional Indian family, leading to cultural clashes and heartfelt moments.
Grande Maison Paris
- Director: Ayuko Tsukahara
- Cast: Takuya Kimura, Kyôka Suzuki, Taecyeon, Rachael Aoki
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: Approximately 2h
- Synopsis: Famous Japanese chef Obana opens a restaurant in Paris, seeking a third Michelin star while facing challenges as an outsider.
Superman (2025)
- Director: James Gunn
- Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, María Gabriela de Faría
- Genre: Superhero / Action
- Runtime: 2h 10m
- Synopsis: Superman must reconcile his alien heritage with his human upbringing as he faces a world that views his ideals as outdated.
11 July
Maalik
- Director: Pulkit
- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar
- Genre: Gangster / Action Thriller
- Runtime: Approximately 2h
- Synopsis: A gripping tale of power and ambition in the criminal underworld.
Sovereign
- Director: Christian Swegal
- Cast: Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Dennis Quaid
- Genre: Crime / Drama
- Runtime: 1h 40m
- Synopsis: A father and son who identify as Sovereign Citizens find themselves in a deadly standoff with law enforcement.
17 July
Friendship
- Director: Andrew DeYoung
- Cast: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara
- Genre: Comedy
- Runtime: 1hr 40m
- Synopsis: A suburban dad falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor.
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
- Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
- Cast: Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King
- Genre: Horror / Thriller
- Runtime: 1h 41m
- Synopsis: A group of friends is terrorised by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past.
The Divine Sarah Bernhardt
- Director: Guillaume Nicloux
- Cast: Sandrine Kiberlain, Laurent Lafitte, Amira Casar
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Runtime: 1hr 38m
- Synopsis: 1915, Sarah Bernhardt is the world’s first star. Free. Modern. Divine. Eccentric. Visionary. Between legend and fantasy, Sarah Bernhardt tells us the love story that marked her life.
18 July
Saiyaara
- Director: Mohit Suri
- Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
- Genre: Romance / Drama
- Runtime: 2h 25m
- Synopsis: An intense love story marking the collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, introducing debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
24 July
Bambi: The Reckoning
- Director: Dan Allen
- Cast: Roxanne McKee, Tom Mulheron, Nicola Wright, Samira Mighty
- Genre: Horror / Thriller
- Runtime: 1h 21m
- Synopsis: A horror retelling of Felix Salten’s Bambi, where a mutated, grief-stricken deer seeks revenge after his mother’s death.
Four Letters of Love
- Director: Polly Steele
- Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, Gabriel Byrne, Dónal Finn
- Genre: Romance / Fantasy / Drama
- Runtime: 1h 50m
- Synopsis: Based on Niall Williams’ best-selling novel, Nicholas and Isabel are soulmates destined to meet, but love’s path is anything but smooth.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1
- Directors: Krish Jagarlamudi, A. M. Jyothi Krishna
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj
- Genre: Action / Historical
- Runtime: Approximately 2h 30m
- Synopsis: Set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, the film follows outlaw Veera Mallu on a mission to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond.
Holy Cow
- Director: Louise Courvoisier
- Cast: Clément Faveau, Maïwene Barthelemy, Luna Garret, Mathis Bernard
- Genre: Drama / Comedy
- Runtime: 1h 30m
- Synopsis: A young cheesemaker in the French Alps enters a competition to create the world’s best Comté cheese to save the family farm.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Director: Matt Shakman
- Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Genre: Superhero / Action / Sci-Fi
- Runtime: Approximately 2h 15m
- Synopsis: Marvel’s First Family faces off against Galactus in a retro-futuristic 1960s setting, marking the beginning of Phase Six of the MCU.
25 July
House on Eden
- Director: Kris Collins
- Cast: Kris Collins, Celina Myers, Jason-Christopher Mayer, Boy Chandra Kusuma
- Genre: Horror
- Runtime: 1h 18m
- Synopsis: A paranormal investigation team encounters a malevolent, ancient spirit in an abandoned house deep in the woods.
The Home
- Director: James DeMonaco
- Cast: Pete Davidson, John Glover, Ethan Phillips, Bruce Altman
- Genre: Psychological Horror / Thriller
- Runtime: Approximately 1h 45m
- Synopsis: A new employee at a retirement home uncovers sinister secrets about the residents and caretakers.
The Litchi Road
- Director: Dong Chengpeng
- Cast: Dong Chengpeng, White-K, Sabrina Zhuang
- Genre: History/Drama
- Runtime: N/A
- Synopsis: During the Tianbao period of the Tang Dynasty, Li Shande, a petty official in Chang’an, was suddenly given a task to bring fresh lychees from Lingnan. The lychee is perishable, and becomes tasteless three days after it leaves the branch, and Lingnan is more than 5,000 miles away from Chang’an.
30 July
BTS ARMY: FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG
- Directors: Grace Lee, Patty Ahn
- Cast: BTS ARMY (fans)
- Genre: Documentary / Music
- Runtime: Approximately 1h 30m
- Synopsis: A documentary focusing on BTS’s fandom, ARMY, celebrating their diversity, unity, and creative spirit across the globe.
31 July
Bride Hard
- Director: Simon West
- Cast: Rebel Wilson, Celine Dion, Sam Richardson
- Genre: Action / Comedy
- Runtime: Approximately 1h 40m
- Synopsis: A bridesmaid with a secret past must save the wedding when it comes under attack.
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
- Director: Kim Byung-woo
- Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin
- Genre: Fantasy / Action
- Runtime: 1hr 54m
- Synopsis: Based on the popular web novel, a reader finds himself in the world of his favorite book, navigating challenges to survive.
The Friend
- Director: David Siegel, Scott McGehee
- Cast: Naomi Watts, Bill Murray, Ann Dowd
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 1hr 59m
- Synopsis: When a solitary writer adopts and bonds with a Great Dane that belonged to a late friend, she begins to come to terms with her past and her own creative inner life.
The Stolen Painting (Le Tableau volé)
- Director: Pascal Bonitzer
- Cast: Alex Lutz, Léa Drucker, Nora Hamzawi
- Genre: Mystery / Thriller
- Runtime: 1hr 31m
- Synopsis: André Masson, specialist in modern art, receives a letter according to which a painting by Egon Schiele had been discovered in Mulhouse. He finds that the work has been missing since 1939. This discovery puts his career in danger.