New films November 2024 – cinema guide to the best new movies and release dates

4 November

A documentary that explores our complex relationship with the sun and follows the quest of the remarkable Aussie change makers seeking to conquer skin cancer.

Director: Mike Hill

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Keith Thomas, Mike Hill

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 90mins

7 November

Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday) leads this Australian comedy as Ronnie, self-appointed Mother of the Year, who has given her daughter Audrey everything. So when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity.

Director: Natalie Bailey

Cast: Jackie van Beek, Hannah Diviney

Classification: MA

Country: Australia

Runtime: 96m

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom

Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.

Director: Naoyuki Itô

Cast: Asami Seto, Yumi Hara

Classification: MA

Country: Japan

Runtime: 132m

Red One

Dwayne Johnson reunites with the director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for this Christmas flick, co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Johnson) must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker (Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Director: Jake Kasdan

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu.

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 123m

Sasquatch Sunset

The filmmakers behind Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter follows a year in the life of a Sasquatch family, two of whom are played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Emmy nominee Riley Keough.

Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 89m

Documentary following a year in the life of the Bondi Icebergs, the most photographed pool in the world. This is where generations of children have learnt to swim, where the diehard have braved the frigid waters of one hundred winters, where the young and beautiful have come to bond and bake in the hot sun.

Director: Ian Darling

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 95m

Tennis star Jelena Dokic survived war, bullying and extreme violence by her father Damir Dokic. This is her story.

Director: Jessica Halloran

Cast: Jelena Dokic

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 120m

8 November

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), Lajatico, where once-in-a-lifetime performances showcase the Maestro’s extensive and beloved repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra and more. With extraordinary staging, production, and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.

Director: Sam Wrench

Cast: Andrea Bocella, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 151m

The Piano Lesson

Samuel L Jackson, John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) star in this screen adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson (Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). The story follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.

Director: Malcolm Washington

Cast: Samuel L Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 127m

9 November

Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh – Poets & Lovers

200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.

Director: David Bickerstaff

Cast: N/A

Classification: E

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

MetOpera: Grounded

The Met takes on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, wrestling with the ethical quandaries and psychological toll of 21st-century warfare.

Director: The Metropolitan Opera

Cast: Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 164m

10 November

Opéra de Paris: Swan Lake

Experience the most beloved ballet of all time as never before, with the first-ever filmed-for-IMAX classical ballet stage performance released in cinemas. During his birthday’s celebration, Prince Siegfried must choose a bride. Trying to escape reality, he dreams of a perfect love. His tutor tries to bring him down to Earth and reminds him of his duties. On a dreamlike getaway, the prince meets Odette, a princess who has been transformed into a swan by the powerful sorcerer Rothbart. Only true love can break the spell. Captivated, Siegfried promises Odette to save her and invites her to his party. To trap the prince, the sorcerer sends his daughter Odile, disguised as Odette, to seduce him.

Director: Opéra de Paris

Cast: N/A

Classification: E

Country: France

Runtime: 145m

14 November

Documentary on the dawning of the Aquarius Festival in Nimbin 1973 – an alternative gathering embraced by activists, hippies, and radicals that changed a town (and a generation) forever. The small northern NSW dairy town was the perfect location, surrounded by farmland and rainforest. The inhabitants (all 300 of them) hoped the event would bring young people to their struggling town. Thousands arrived, all willing to contribute to the festival, whether by playing instruments or digging drains. It wasn’t quite all saunas, nudity, acrobatics, and chilled-out bliss, however: festivalgoers faced down police interference, internal chaos, drugs and personal dramas. Nonetheless, countless participants found kinship as well as a blueprint for a sustainable life.

Director: Wendy Champagne, Oren Sidler

Cast:

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 82m

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

On Christmas Eve, a family gathers for what could be the last holiday in their ancestral home. As the night wears on and generational tensions arise, one of the teenagers sneaks out with her friends to claim the wintry suburb for her own.

Director: Tyler Taormina

Cast: Elsie Fisher, Michael Cera

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 107m

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Mysteriously transformed into mini versions of themselves, Goku and his friends travel to the Demon Realm to uncover the truth and find a cure.

Director: Aya Komaki, Yoshitaka Yashima

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Koki Uchiyama

Classification: CTC

Country: Japan

Runtime: 83m

Gladiator II

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn

Classification: M

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 148m

17 November

Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical

Adrian Dunbar (Ridley) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods) lead a stellar cast in this production of Kiss Me, Kate, filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen.

Director: Bartlett Sher

Cast: Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 160m

21 November

Goodrich

A father seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Michael Keaton, Andie McDowell, Mila Kunis

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 111m

No Other Land

Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.

Director: Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: Palestine/Norway

Runtime: 92m

Two estranged brothers are forced back into each others lives when they’re tasked with scattering the ashes of their recently deceased mother in the country town where she grew up.

Director: Henry Boffin

Cast: Lucy Barrett, Francesca Waters

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 87m

Wicked

Elphaba (Erivo), a defiant girl born with green skin, and Glinda (Grande), a privileged aristocrat born popular, become unlikely friends in the magical Land of Oz. As they struggle with their opposing personalities, their friendship is tested as both begin to fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Director: Jon M. Chu

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Classification: PG

Country: USA

Runtime: 160m

23 November

Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland

Tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story.

Director: Christopher Wheeldon

Cast: N/A

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 140m

28 November

Green Border

The stories of a Syrian refugee family, an English teacher from Afghanistan, and a border guard intertwine in this humanitarian drama from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (In Darkness). In the treacherous and swampy forests that make up the so called “green border” between Belarus and Poland, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union are trapped in a geopolitical crisis cynically engineered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In an attempt to provoke Europe, refugees are lured to the border by propaganda promising easy passage to the EU. Pawns in this hidden war, the lives of Julia, a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, Jan, a young border guard, and a Syrian family intertwine.

Director: Agnieszka Holland

Cast: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska

Classification: CTC

Country: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Poland

Runtime: 152m

Heretic

Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods

Cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 111m

Moana 2

Sequel to the 2016 Disney animated adventure hit. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure.

Director: Dave Derrick Jr.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Auli’i Cravalho

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 100m

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby League players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and, on the field, though little knew the real man or the destruction behind his success. Sharko portrays an intimate look at the life of a father, a son and the cost of greatness.

Director: Luke Graham

Cast: Matthew Swift, Luke Graham

Classification: CTC

Country: Australia

Runtime: 83m

29 November

Big dreams wrestle bitter truths as three teenage girls pursue Olympic history. Shot over seven years, this coming-of-age documentary chronicles the journey from childhood to adulthood and the moments that define us.

Director: Eliza Cox

Cast: Hayley Wilson, Ava Godfrey, Charlotte Heath

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 87m

