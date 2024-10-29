New films November 2024 – cinema guide to the best new movies and release dates

New Australian films to watch out for in November 2024:
- Conquering Skin Cancer
- Audrey
- The Pool
- Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story
- Aquarius
- Strange Creatures
- Sharko
- Queens of Concrete
The best new films of November 2024:
4 November
Conquering Skin Cancer
A documentary that explores our complex relationship with the sun and follows the quest of the remarkable Aussie change makers seeking to conquer skin cancer.
Director: Mike Hill
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Keith Thomas, Mike Hill
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 90mins
7 November
Audrey
Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday) leads this Australian comedy as Ronnie, self-appointed Mother of the Year, who has given her daughter Audrey everything. So when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity.
Director: Natalie Bailey
Cast: Jackie van Beek, Hannah Diviney
Classification: MA
Country: Australia
Runtime: 96m
Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom
Momonga, now known as the Sorcerer King Ains Ooal Gown, rallies the Sorcerer Kingdom and its undead army to join the fight alongside the Sacred Kingdom and the Slane Theocracy in hopes to defeat the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth.
Director: Naoyuki Itô
Cast: Asami Seto, Yumi Hara
Classification: MA
Country: Japan
Runtime: 132m
Red One
Dwayne Johnson reunites with the director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for this Christmas flick, co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and J.K. Simmons. After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Johnson) must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker (Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.
Director: Jake Kasdan
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu.
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 123m
ScreenHub: Godzilla at 70: a brief history of movies’ most memorable monster
Sasquatch Sunset
The filmmakers behind Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter follows a year in the life of a Sasquatch family, two of whom are played by Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg and Emmy nominee Riley Keough.
Director: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 89m
The Pool
Documentary following a year in the life of the Bondi Icebergs, the most photographed pool in the world. This is where generations of children have learnt to swim, where the diehard have braved the frigid waters of one hundred winters, where the young and beautiful have come to bond and bake in the hot sun.
Director: Ian Darling
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 95m
Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story
Tennis star Jelena Dokic survived war, bullying and extreme violence by her father Damir Dokic. This is her story.
Director: Jessica Halloran
Cast: Jelena Dokic
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 120m
8 November
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), Lajatico, where once-in-a-lifetime performances showcase the Maestro’s extensive and beloved repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Will Smith, Jon Batiste, Sofia Carson, Lang Lang, Nadine Sierra and more. With extraordinary staging, production, and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.
Director: Sam Wrench
Cast: Andrea Bocella, Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 151m
The Piano Lesson
Samuel L Jackson, John David Washington (Tenet), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) star in this screen adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson (Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom). The story follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more, in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano.
Director: Malcolm Washington
Cast: Samuel L Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, John David Washington
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 127m
9 November
Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh – Poets & Lovers
200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition.
Director: David Bickerstaff
Cast: N/A
Classification: E
Country: UK
Runtime: 90m
MetOpera: Grounded
The Met takes on librettist George Brant’s acclaimed play, wrestling with the ethical quandaries and psychological toll of 21st-century warfare.
Director: The Metropolitan Opera
Cast: Ben Bliss, Emily D’Angelo
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 164m
10 November
Opéra de Paris: Swan Lake
Experience the most beloved ballet of all time as never before, with the first-ever filmed-for-IMAX classical ballet stage performance released in cinemas. During his birthday’s celebration, Prince Siegfried must choose a bride. Trying to escape reality, he dreams of a perfect love. His tutor tries to bring him down to Earth and reminds him of his duties. On a dreamlike getaway, the prince meets Odette, a princess who has been transformed into a swan by the powerful sorcerer Rothbart. Only true love can break the spell. Captivated, Siegfried promises Odette to save her and invites her to his party. To trap the prince, the sorcerer sends his daughter Odile, disguised as Odette, to seduce him.
Director: Opéra de Paris
Cast: N/A
Classification: E
Country: France
Runtime: 145m
14 November
Aquarius
Documentary on the dawning of the Aquarius Festival in Nimbin 1973 – an alternative gathering embraced by activists, hippies, and radicals that changed a town (and a generation) forever. The small northern NSW dairy town was the perfect location, surrounded by farmland and rainforest. The inhabitants (all 300 of them) hoped the event would bring young people to their struggling town. Thousands arrived, all willing to contribute to the festival, whether by playing instruments or digging drains. It wasn’t quite all saunas, nudity, acrobatics, and chilled-out bliss, however: festivalgoers faced down police interference, internal chaos, drugs and personal dramas. Nonetheless, countless participants found kinship as well as a blueprint for a sustainable life.
Director: Wendy Champagne, Oren Sidler
Cast:
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 82m
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point
On Christmas Eve, a family gathers for what could be the last holiday in their ancestral home. As the night wears on and generational tensions arise, one of the teenagers sneaks out with her friends to claim the wintry suburb for her own.
Director: Tyler Taormina
Cast: Elsie Fisher, Michael Cera
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 107m
Dragon Ball DAIMA
Mysteriously transformed into mini versions of themselves, Goku and his friends travel to the Demon Realm to uncover the truth and find a cure.
Director: Aya Komaki, Yoshitaka Yashima
Cast: Masako Nozawa, Koki Uchiyama
Classification: CTC
Country: Japan
Runtime: 83m
Gladiator II
Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.
Director: Ridley Scott
Cast: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn
Classification: M
Country: USA/UK
Runtime: 148m
17 November
Kiss Me, Kate: The Musical
Adrian Dunbar (Ridley) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods) lead a stellar cast in this production of Kiss Me, Kate, filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen.
Director: Bartlett Sher
Cast: Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 160m
21 November
Goodrich
A father seeks the help of his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife leaves him.
Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer
Cast: Michael Keaton, Andie McDowell, Mila Kunis
Classification: M
Country: USA
Runtime: 111m
ScreenHub: Godzilla at 70: a brief history of movies’ most memorable monster
No Other Land
Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, this documentary shows the destruction of the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli authorities and the unlikely friendship that blossoms between Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham.
Director: Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: Palestine/Norway
Runtime: 92m
Strange Creatures
Two estranged brothers are forced back into each others lives when they’re tasked with scattering the ashes of their recently deceased mother in the country town where she grew up.
Director: Henry Boffin
Cast: Lucy Barrett, Francesca Waters
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 87m
Wicked
Elphaba (Erivo), a defiant girl born with green skin, and Glinda (Grande), a privileged aristocrat born popular, become unlikely friends in the magical Land of Oz. As they struggle with their opposing personalities, their friendship is tested as both begin to fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and The Wicked Witch of the West.
Director: Jon M. Chu
Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Classification: PG
Country: USA
Runtime: 160m
23 November
Royal Ballet & Opera 2024-25: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland
Tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story.
Director: Christopher Wheeldon
Cast: N/A
Classification: CTC
Country: UK
Runtime: 140m
28 November
Green Border
The stories of a Syrian refugee family, an English teacher from Afghanistan, and a border guard intertwine in this humanitarian drama from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (In Darkness). In the treacherous and swampy forests that make up the so called “green border” between Belarus and Poland, refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union are trapped in a geopolitical crisis cynically engineered by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. In an attempt to provoke Europe, refugees are lured to the border by propaganda promising easy passage to the EU. Pawns in this hidden war, the lives of Julia, a newly minted activist who has given up her comfortable life, Jan, a young border guard, and a Syrian family intertwine.
Director: Agnieszka Holland
Cast: Jalal Altawil, Maja Ostaszewska
Classification: CTC
Country: Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Poland
Runtime: 152m
Heretic
Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.
Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Cast: Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 111m
Moana 2
Sequel to the 2016 Disney animated adventure hit. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure.
Director: Dave Derrick Jr.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Alan Tudyk, Auli’i Cravalho
Classification: CTC
Country: USA
Runtime: 100m
Sharko
Widely regarded as one of the greatest Rugby League players ever, kiwi hard-man Mark Graham was feared off and, on the field, though little knew the real man or the destruction behind his success. Sharko portrays an intimate look at the life of a father, a son and the cost of greatness.
Director: Luke Graham
Cast: Matthew Swift, Luke Graham
Classification: CTC
Country: Australia
Runtime: 83m
29 November
Queens of Concrete
Big dreams wrestle bitter truths as three teenage girls pursue Olympic history. Shot over seven years, this coming-of-age documentary chronicles the journey from childhood to adulthood and the moments that define us.
Director: Eliza Cox
Cast: Hayley Wilson, Ava Godfrey, Charlotte Heath
Classification: M
Country: Australia
Runtime: 87m
ScreenHub: New shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC, ABC iview, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime, Binge and more