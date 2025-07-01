The Devil Wears Prada 2: sartorial sequel now filming

Nearly two decades since Miranda Priestly traumatised young fashion writer Andy Sachs, The Devil Wears Prada is officially back – and with a new devil in tow.

Filming is now underway on The Devil Wears Prada 2, with Kenneth Branagh confirmed to join returning cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

British actor-director Branagh will play Miranda Priestly’s husband, marking the first time the character’s personal life has been explored on screen.

The sequel sees David Frankel return to the director’s chair, revisiting the world of high fashion as it navigates the collapse of the print magazine industry. This time, Miranda (Streep) must reckon with changing tides by reconnecting with her former assistant Emily (Blunt), now the formidable head of a luxury brand that holds the keys to a crucial advertising deal.

The casting news was announced via Instagram with a teaser reel that paid homage to iconic lines from the 2006 original, which grossed over $326 million globally and earned Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

In a recent interview, Blunt teased the dynamic between her and Streep’s characters: ‘Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do? We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we remedy it. I’m not sure’ (per The Guardian).

The original film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel, has remained a cultural touchstone in the years since its release, inspiring everything from fashion retrospectives to a West End stage musical (which premiered in 2024 to lukewarm reviews).

Weisberger’s 2013 sequel novel Revenge Wears Prada was long speculated to be the blueprint for a potential follow-up, though it remains unclear how much of it will inform the new film.

The sequel also marks Meryl Streep’s first big screen role since 2021’s Don’t Look Up She has recently been appearing in a guest role on comedy series Only Murders In The Building. Emily Blunt, meanwhile, is currently enjoying string of prestige projects including The Smashing Machine opposite Dwayne Johnson, and an untitled Steven Spielberg thriller due next year.

As for Branagh, The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows his recent turn in A Haunting in Venice and upcoming directorial effort The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, starring Jodie Comer.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated for a mid-2026 release. Let the cerulean shade wars begin again.