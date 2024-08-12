New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 12 to 18 August 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

Be sure to check out the program for the Melbourne International Film Festival which is also in full swing this week.

15 August

Alien: Romulus

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web) and Archie Renaux (Morbuis) star in this Alien by sequel director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe).

Director: Fede Alvarez

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 119m

Iris And The Men

“They’re not”. This is how Iris (Calamy) answers her doctor when she is asked how things are going with her husband (Vincent Elbaz). The words slip from her mouth like a brutal realisation: how long has it been since they last made love? It is a stranger who whispers the seed of an idea: Take a lover. So she dares open Pandora’s box, and hesitantly registers herself on a dating app. Immediately, men start to appear, as if it were raining.

Director: Caroline Vignal

Cast: Laure Calamy, Vincent Elbaz

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 98m

The Blind Sea

A documentary that follows elite Australian athlete Matt Formston and big wave legend Dylan Longbottom as they charge the biggest wave ever ridden by a blind surfer.

Director: Daniel Fenech

Cast: Dylan Longbottom, Matt Formston

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 95m

Recently released

8 August

200% Wolf

A follow up to the Australian animated feature film 100% Wolf, in which the hero Freddy Lupin had to grapple with the shock revelation that he is destined not to be a mighty werewolf like all of his family, but a tiny pink poodle.

Director: Alexs Stadermann

Cast: Samara Weaving, Akmal Saleh, Ilai Swindells

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 97m

Borderlands

Eli Roth (Thanksgiving) helms this feature film based on the popular sci-fi looter shooter video game, set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic.

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Ariana Greenblatt, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

Read: Borderlands film preview: Cate Blanchett has fun in leather

It Ends With Us

Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Director: Justin Baldoni

Cast: Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar

Classification: M

Country: USA