New films August 2024 – cinema movie guide and release dates

What to watch, what to watch … we hear you wondering. Wonder no more: here is your ultimate list of what’s on in cinemas this August.

Be sure to check out the three Australian films hitting the big screen this month (more on that below).

Australian films to watch out for in August 2024

200% Wolf

The Blind Sea

Take My Hand

1 August

A Place Called Silence

Chen Yutong, a girl’s middle school student, was bullied at school, but her mother Li Han was unable to save her daughter from the hell. Everyone around her turned a blind eye, and a collective silence brewed greater violence.

Director: Sam Quah

Cast: Jian-Wei Huang, Eric Wang

Classification: MA

Country: China

Runtime: 120m

Ezra

Bobby Cannavale leads this father-son road movie as a not-so-successful stand-up comic who goes on a potentially life-changing cross-country trip with his autistic boy.

Cast: Bobby Canavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Whoopi Goldberg.

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

In A Violent Nature

Sundance-selected horror following the enigmatic resurrection, rampage, and retribution of an undead monster in a remote wilderness.

Director: Chris Nash

Cast: Ry Barrett, Charlotte Creaghan, Liam Leone.

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 94m

Ka Whawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End

Aotearoa (New Zealand) feature telling the story of a pivotal 1864 battle in the country’s first land wars, a battle fought with impossible odds between Māori and colonial forces.

Director: Michael Jonathan

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Jason Flemyng, Cliff Curtis.

Classification: M

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 115m

SKATEGOAT

Leandre Sanders was born in Venice Beach, LA, into a world of gangs and crime. The only thing that kept him out of trouble was his love of skateboarding.

Director: Michael Lawrence

Cast: Leandre Sanders

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 85m

Sleeping Dogs

After undergoing a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment protocol, a former homicide detective reexamines a decade old case involving the brutal murder of a college professor – and it’s as if he’s investigating the case for the first time.

Director: Adam Cooper

Cast: Russell Crowe, Karan Gillan

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 110m

Successor

Ma Chenggang and Chunlan, who ‘have no oil in the soup and no money in their pockets,’ ride their donkey to work, living in poverty. Their son, Ma Jiye, is their only hope of turning their fate around. Ma Jiye is very promising, excelling academically every year, tough and determined. But as Ma Jiye grows up, he gradually perceives that the people around him are becoming more and more strange.

Director: Da-Mo Peng, Fei Yan

Cast: Teng Shen, Li Ma

Classification: CTC

Country: China

Runtime: 133m

The Fabulous Four

Three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend. Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected.

Director: Jocelyn Moorhouse

Cast: Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 99m

The President’s Wife

When she arrived at the Elysée Palace, Bernadette Chirac expected to finally get the place she deserved, she who had always worked in the shadow of her husband to make him president. Put aside because she was considered too old-fashioned, Bernadette decided to take her revenge by becoming a major media figure.

Director: Léa Domenach

Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Michel Vuillermoz

Classification: CTC

Country: France

Runtime: 94m

Trap

Josh Hartnett leads this M. Night Shyamalan thriller as an everyday dad who takes his daughter to a massive indoor concert featuring her favourite pop star—only to find out the police are secretly planning to lockdown the event and weed out a notorious serial killer.

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Hayley Mills

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 105m

2 August

Boat

Indian survival drama centred on 10 people who narrowly escape a bombing on a small boat.

Director: Chimbu Deven

Cast: Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Gouri Kishan

Classification: CTC

Country: India

Runtime: 126m

8 August

200% Wolf

A follow up to the Australian animated feature film 100% Wolf, in which the hero Freddy Lupin had to grapple with the shock revelation that he is destined not to be a mighty werewolf like all of his family, but a tiny pink poodle.

Director: Alexs Stadermann

Cast: Samara Weaving, Akmal Saleh, Ilai Swindells

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 97m

Borderlands

Eli Roth (Thanksgiving) helms this feature film based on the popular sci-fi looter shooter video game, set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic.

Director: Eli Roth

Cast: Ariana Greenblatt, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 101m

It Ends With Us

Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

Director: Justin Baldoni

Cast: Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 126m

15 August

Alien: Romulus

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web) and Archie Renaux (Morbuis) star in this Alien by sequel director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe).

Director: Fede Alvarez

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux

Classification: MA

Country: USA

Runtime: 119m

Iris And The Men

“They’re not”. This is how Iris (Calamy) answers her doctor when she is asked how things are going with her husband (Vincent Elbaz). The words slip from her mouth like a brutal realisation: how long has it been since they last made love? It is a stranger who whispers the seed of an idea: “Take a lover”. So she dares open Pandora’s box, and hesitantly registers herself on a dating app. Immediately, men start to appear, as if it were raining.

Director: Caroline Vignal

Cast: Laure Calamy, Vincent Elbaz

Classification: M

Country: France

Runtime: 98m

The Blind Sea

A documentary that follows elite Australian athlete Matt Formston and big wave legend Dylan Longbottom as they charge the biggest wave ever ridden by a blind surfer.

Director: Daniel Fenech

Cast: Dylan Longbottom, Matt Formston

Classification: PG

Country: Australia

Runtime: 95m

21 August

Seventeen Tour ‘Follow’ Again to Cinemas

K-Pop group SEVENTEEN’s first Seoul World Cup Stadium concert and encore tour comes to the big screen.

Director: Oh Yoon-Dong

Cast: Seventeen

Classification: CTC

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 103m

22 August

Blink Twice

Frida is a young, clever, Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King. When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something terrifying.

Director: Zoë Kravitz

Cast: Channing Tatum, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Kyle McLachlan

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 102m

My National Gallery, London (Exhibition on Screen)

Documentary on London’s National Gallery – giving voice to those who work at the gallery from cleaner to curator, security guard to director, who identify the one artwork that means the most to them and why.

Director: Ali Ray, Phil Grabsky

Cast: Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam

Classification: CTC

Country: UK

Runtime: 90m

Strange Darling

A “go in blind” horror-thriller centred on one day in the twisted love life of a serial killer.

Director: JT Mollner

Cast: Barbara Hershey, Ed Begley Jr., Madisen Beaty

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 96m

Suddenly

Vincent and Laura are a passionate but volatile couple who embark on a round-the-world sailing adventure to give their relationship a new start. During their trip, they decide to explore a vast deserted island which they discover off the coast of Chile. Caught in a violent storm, they shelter in an abandoned whaling station for the night but wake up the next morning to find their boat has disappeared.

Director: Thomas Bidegain

Cast: Giles Lellouche, Mélanie Thierry

Classification: CTC

Country: Belgium/France/Ireland

Runtime: 114m

Take My Hand

Living in London, at the peak of her career, a mother of three is diagnosed with MS. Following the sudden death of her husband and the loss of her job, she moves back home to Australia; where a chance encounter with her high school sweetheart gives her renewed hope in love as she battles the disease.

Director: John Raftopoulos

Cast: Radha Mitchell, Adam Demos

Classification: M

Country: Australia

Runtime: 102m

29 August

Afraid

Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant) and John Cho (Star Trek) star in this horror from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chris Weitz (About a Boy). The story centres on a family that introduces an AI helper into their lives. At first, this technological marvel feels like a blessing. But soon, it crosses a line that leads to fatal consequences.

Director: Chris Weitz

Cast: Katherine Waterston, John Cho

Classification: CTC

Country: USA

Runtime: 123m

Bookworm

In the midst of a family crisis, a washed-up American magician and his long-estranged precocious daughter, venture into the New Zealand wilderness in search of a mythical beast known as the Canterbury Panther. Stars Elijah Wood, reuniting with Come to Daddy director Ant Timpson.

Director: Ant Timpson

Cast: Elijah Wood, Michael Smiley, Nell Fisher

Classification: CTC

Country: New Zealand

Runtime: 94m

I Saw The TV Glow

A24 suburban horror centred on two teenage friends who bond over their shared love of a mysterious late-night TV show that presents a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, reality begins to crack.

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Cast: Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Fred Durst

Classification: M

Country: USA

Runtime: 100m

Kneecap

There are 80,000 native Irish speakers in Ireland. 6,000 live in the North of Ireland. Three of them became a rap group called Kneecap. This anarchic Belfast trio becomes the unlikely figurehead of a civil rights movement to save the mother tongue.

Director: Rich Peppiatt

Cast: Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, Simone Kirby

Classification: CTC

Country: Ireland/UK

Runtime: 105m

Midas Man

Biopic about The Beatle’s first manager. On Thursday 9th November 1961 a man named Brian descended the stairs to a cellar in Liverpool and changed the world forever.

Director: Joe Stephenson

Cast: Eddie Marsan, Emily Watson, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

Classification: CTC

Country: USA/UK

Runtime: 140m

31 August

André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love

Set against the backdrop of the historic Vrijthof square, André’s 2024 big-screen concert experience delivers iconic film scores, beautiful waltzes, tear jerking ballads and unexpected chart hits.

Director: André Rieu, Michel Fizzano

Cast: André Rieu, The Johann Strauss Orchestra

Classification: CTC

Country: Netherlands

Runtime: 180m