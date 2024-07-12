Borderlands film preview: Cate Blanchett has fun in leather and red hair

What is Borderlands?

Borderlands is a live action feature film based on the popular ‘looter shooter’ video game franchise of the same name, developed by Gearbox Software. The film is a sci-fi comedy set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora, where people search for a mysterious relic.

Almost ten years in the making, fans of the game are keen to see this film adaptation, while the rest of us are just curious to check out Cate Blanchett in action mode, hamming it up in leather and sporting bright red hair.

What’s the synopsis?

‘Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.’

Who stars in Borderlands?

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film also features Gina Gershon, Haley Bennett, Bobby Lee and Olivier Richters.

Who’s the director?

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, an American film director, screenwriter and producer who is most closely associated with the horror and splatter genres. His previous credits include Cabin Fever, Thanksgiving and Hostel. He is also an actor and appeared in Tarantino’s Inglourious Bastards and the TV series The Idol.

Who wrote Borderlands?

Eli Roth and Joe Crombie.

Hang on, wasn’t Leigh Whannell meant to do this?

Yes, in May 2015, the Australian director of Saw, Upgrade and The Invisible Man was reported to be in talks with Lionsgate Films to write and direct the Borderlands adaptation, but as so often happens, this didn’t pan out.

What’s the country of origin?

USA, but a lot of the filming and special effects were done in Budapest, Hungary.

Who are the producers?

Avi Arad and Erik Feig.

What are the production companies behind Borderlands?

The film is produced by Media Capital Technologies, Arad Productions, Picturestart, Gearbox Studios and 2K, and distributed by Lionsgate, and in Australia by Roadshow Films.

Show me the trailer for Borderlands

Why is Cate Blanchett involved in this?

Speaking to Empire in February of her decision to join the project, Blanchett said: ‘The gun-slinging stuff was so much fun. I got really absorbed in that whole world. I think there also may have been a little Covid madness. I was spending a lot of time in the garden, using the chainsaw a little too freely. My husband said, “This film could save your life.”‘

Can I take my kids to see it?

It’s up to you and your kids and how old they are. Borderlands is rated Rated PG-13 by the MPAA for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material.

When can I watch Borderlands?

The film is coming to Australian cinemas on 8 August, 2024.