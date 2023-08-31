New cinema releases and film festivals in Australia September 2023

Cinema

7 Sep

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers.

The Nun II

Image: New Line Cinema.

In 1956 France, a priest is murdered, and it seems an evil is spreading. Sister Irene once again comes face to face with a demonic force.

Read: What to stream in September 2023: new shows and films in Australia

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns.

Theater Camp

Eccentric staff members of an upstate New York theatre camp must band together when their beloved founder falls into a coma.

Read: Theater Camp review: an exceedingly jolly stage-kid romp

Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

10 Sep

The Inseperables

The Inseperables follows the misadventures of Don, a runaway puppet with a boundless imagination and, DJ Doggy Dog, an abandoned stuffed animal toy in need of a friend, as they cross paths in Central Park and pair up against all odds.

Read: ABC iview: best new shows and premieres in September 2023

A Haunting in Venice

Image: 20th Century Studios.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot investigates a murder while attending a Halloween seance at a haunted palazzo in Venice, Italy.

21 Sep

Retribution

While driving with his two kids, a man receives a phone call from an unknown assailant who claims there is a bomb in the car. Unable to exit the vehicle, he must now follow a series of twisted instructions while trying to figure out how to survive.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The PAW Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains.

28 Sep

The Creator

As a future war between the human race and artificial intelligence rages on, ex-special forces agent Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI. The Creator has developed a mysterious weapon that has the power to end the war and all of mankind.

Saw X

Image: Lionsgate.

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

Read: Saw X – cheat sheet

Festivals

1 Sep

2 Sep

7 Sep

14 Sep

19 Sep