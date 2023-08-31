ABC iview: best new shows and premieres in September 2023

5 Sep

Matt Okine Is Going To Die: Catalyst Special (5 Sep)

Actor and comedian Matt Okine explores mortality in this Catalyst special.

Makers of Modern Australia

A four-part history, told through the stories of some of the country’s most intriguing and influential figures: the leaders, rebels, artists and innovators who made modern Australia.

6 Sep

Starstruck – Series 3

Still living in London Jessie explores a new single life having parted ways with Tom, she navigates the pressures of adulthood and is left questioning what she’s really looking for.

8 Sep

Gardening Australia Junior

Gardening Australia Junior. Image: ABC Kids.

Gardening guru Costa Georgiadis guides the next generation of junior green thumbs through the wondrous world of gardening.

10 Sep

The Newsreader – Series 2

A year on, we meet Helen and Dale, now established as ‘The Golden Couple of News’. To the outside world, they present a glowing image of success and romance but the truth is more complex.

14 Sep

Grand Designs House of the Year – Series 7

Grand Designs. Image: ABC.

Kevin McCloud returns in the ever-popular design show.

16 Sep

Shakespeare and Hathaway – Series 4

The oddball, oddly-matched Stratford-upon-Avon-based sleuths return for more picturesque and whimsical mysteries brimming with wit and rural charm.

Becoming Frida Kahlo

This portrait of the late iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo strips away the myths to reveal the woman behind the legend.

19 Sep

The Whiteley Art Scandal

In 2009, car salesman turned art dealer, Steve Nasteski, buys what he believes to be a genuine painting by acclaimed Australian artist Brett Whiteley. But when suspicions are raised about its authenticity, a chain of events leads to a sensational trial in Melbourne. Well-known art dealer Peter Gant and conservator Aman Siddique stand accused of creating and fraudulently bringing to market not one, but three, fake Whiteley paintings. This compelling documentary focuses on the most significant art fraud case in Australian history. The Whiteley Art Scandal promises to unravel a tale that has rocked the Australian art world to its core. ABC unpacks Australia’s biggest art fraud case

22 Sep

The Disposables – Series 1

When 16-year-old refugee Priya’s dad goes missing, Priya and her best friend Obi must navigate a community where they are treated as undesirables in order to find her dad and destroy the creature plaguing their neighbourhood.