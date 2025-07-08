News

 > News

Eclipse: new indie cinema opening soon in Collingwood

Eclipse will be Collingwood's newest boutique cinema.
8 Jul 2025 9:59
Silvi Vann-Wall
The new Eclipse Cinema. Image: Eclipse Cinema Facebook Page

Film

The new Eclipse Cinema. Image: Eclipse Cinema Facebook Page

Share Icon

Collingwood will soon be home to a brand new independent cinema called Eclipse.

Named after a cinema that operated on Smith Street in the early 1900s, Eclipse Cinema is a 64-seat boutique movie house that will screen new release, indie, repertory and locally produced films from this August.

Owner/Operator Mark Walker previously co-founded, built and ran Geelong’s Pivotonian Cinema for almost a decade before embarking on the Eclipse.

‘It is so exciting to be launching a new boutique cinema in this culturally rich neighbourhood,’ said Walker, ‘and I’m truly confident locals will embrace the independent and cutting-edge cinema that the Eclipse will offer’.

Walker also works as a film projectionist for the Melbourne International Film Festival, and recently worked at the Sun Theatre and Cinema Nova.

ScreenHub: What’s on at the cinemas in July 2025? Best Australian cinema guide

Eclipse Cinema: what to know

The new cinema, which will screen films with a high-definition Dolby sound system, will also house a bar serving fine wines, choctops and popcorn, so all the usual cinema favourites will be catered for.

Eclipse is set to open on at 32 Wellington Street, Collingwood (the former Sherrin football factory) in August – and a Pozible campaign is currently seeking funds to finish the build. Final interior finishes and adjustments are currently being made.

$25,000 is required to finish the cinema before opening day.

Eclipse Cinema will open in Collingwood this August, 2025. For more information, head to the Eclipse Facebook page.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

The Magic Faraway Tree. Image: VVS Films
News

The Magic Faraway Tree pegs 2026 Australian release date

The Magic Faraway Tree is being adapted to film for the first time, with a release date already confirmed.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Aamir Khan. Photo supplied by IFFM
News

IFFM 2025 to honour Indian cinema superstar Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan will speak at IFFM 2025 alongside a retrospective of Indian films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Seven Snipers. Image: Monster Picture Studios.
Industry News

Monster Pictures Studios: new Australian screen house for horror

Monster Pictures Studios has launched with a promise to fast-track Australian horror films.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Forger. Image: Palace Films/Stan. 10 great films
Features

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Discover 10 new films just added to streaming this week across genres, and find your next must-watch.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Shrouds. Image: Rialto Distribution.
Reviews

The Shrouds review: grief in the age of big AI

David Cronenberg's The Shrouds explores what happens when ancient burial customs meet the modern tech boom.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login