Eclipse: new indie cinema opening soon in Collingwood

Collingwood will soon be home to a brand new independent cinema called Eclipse.

Named after a cinema that operated on Smith Street in the early 1900s, Eclipse Cinema is a 64-seat boutique movie house that will screen new release, indie, repertory and locally produced films from this August.

Owner/Operator Mark Walker previously co-founded, built and ran Geelong’s Pivotonian Cinema for almost a decade before embarking on the Eclipse.

‘It is so exciting to be launching a new boutique cinema in this culturally rich neighbourhood,’ said Walker, ‘and I’m truly confident locals will embrace the independent and cutting-edge cinema that the Eclipse will offer’.

Walker also works as a film projectionist for the Melbourne International Film Festival, and recently worked at the Sun Theatre and Cinema Nova.

Eclipse Cinema: what to know

The new cinema, which will screen films with a high-definition Dolby sound system, will also house a bar serving fine wines, choctops and popcorn, so all the usual cinema favourites will be catered for.

Eclipse is set to open on at 32 Wellington Street, Collingwood (the former Sherrin football factory) in August – and a Pozible campaign is currently seeking funds to finish the build. Final interior finishes and adjustments are currently being made.

$25,000 is required to finish the cinema before opening day.

Eclipse Cinema will open in Collingwood this August, 2025. For more information, head to the Eclipse Facebook page.