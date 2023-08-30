Saw X – need to know

What’s the plot of Saw X?

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

Where does Saw X fit in the Saw universe?

Though it’s the tenth instalment in the series, Saw X fits between films one and two, making it a direct sequel to Saw (2004) and a prequel to Saw II (2005).

Why was the first Saw film such a phenomenon?

As neatly summarised in Looper:

When the first Saw film hit theatres in 2004, it shocked and scandalised audiences with its gory traps and killer twist ending. It quickly earned $103 million against its $1.2 million budget, thus kickstarting an entire subgenre of torture-based horror and giving birth to a franchise that’s claimed the lives of countless onscreen victims. Looper

Who stars in Saw X?

Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Michael Beach, Synnøve Macody Lund, Renata Vaca and Steven Brand.

Who directs Saw X?

Kevin Greutert (who also directed Saw VI and worked on other films in the franchise).

Where was Saw X filmed?

In Mexico City, where the film is set – the first time a Saw film has had an established setting. here’s what Greutert told a fan during a Q&A session recently, according to The Direct:

There’s such a mythology, the city is so amazing, and we can’t speak enough about it. And just that, there’s a certain creepiness to it and a certain history, and it just absolutely worked for us… It is the first time that, I’m sure you all know, but it’s the first time we’ve ever said where we are in a movie. And we kind of really leaned into that … The Direct

Is the Saw franchise Australian?

Saw is an American horror franchise but it was created by Australian filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell. After kicking off the Saw franchise in 2004 they’ve since created another hit universe with Insidious (2010).

How much has the Saw franchise made at the box office?

To date, the franchise has grossed upwards of $1 billion from box office and retail sales. Box Office Mojo breaks that down film by film. According to Forbes, the first film, shot in just 18 days on a budget of $1.2 million, grossed more than $100 million globally.

Watch the Saw X trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What order were the Saw films released in?

Saw (2004) > Saw II (2005) > Saw III (2006) > Saw IV (2007) > Saw V (2008) > Saw VI (2009) > Saw 3D (2010) > Jigsaw (2017)> Spiral (2021) > Saw X (2023).

How to watch the Saw films in the chronology of the in-universe timeline?

The Mary Sue has a handy piece on this, with descriptions of each film, and lays the chronology out as:

Jigsaw (2017)

Saw (2014)

Saw X (2023)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

Spiral (2021)

Have the Saw films been a critical success?

Not so much. Rotten Tomatoes lists each of the films next to their critics consensus (expressed as a percentage, with 100% being outstanding and 0% being awful), ranking them from worst placed to best placed as follows:

Saw 3D (9%)

Saw V (13%)

Saw IV (18%)

Saw III (30%)

Jigsaw (32%)

Saw II (37%)

Spiral (37%)

Saw VI (39%)

Saw (50%)

Where and when can I watch Saw X?

Saw X is released in Australian cinemas on 28 September.

