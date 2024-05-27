Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

For everything streaming on Netflix in May, head to this article.

New to streaming this week

Bionic (29 May)

Film. When the progress of robotics makes Paralympic athletes the new sports stars, Maria dreams of competing against her sister. For that, she will have to enter a world of crime and violence.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult (29 May)

After TikTok dancers join a management company and its associated church, unsettling details about the founder and their dark realities come to light.

Eric (30 May)

Series. A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, and Ivan Howe.

A Part of You (31 May)

Film. Agnes’ older sister Julia possesses everything that Agnes dreams of: she’s the coolest person in school, the center of every party, and she’s dating Noel. If only Agnes could be more like her. When the worst possible thing occurs, Agnes’ world is turned upside down and she’s forced to reinvent herself. Suddenly, she’s on the verge of obtaining everything she’s ever desired, but at what cost?

Recently added

Tires (23 May)

Series. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.

Atlas (24 May)

Film. A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown.

My Oni Girl (24 May)

Anime series. A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mum.

