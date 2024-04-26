Netflix: new shows & films streaming May 2024

Have a Netflix account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s our guide to the best shows and films coming to the platform in Australia this month.
New to Netflix in May:
2 May
A Man In Full
Series. Facing relentless foes and sudden bankruptcy, an Atlanta real estate tycoon must claw his way back to the top when his empire begins to crumble. Starring Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.
3 May
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A
Series. In six live installments, John Mulaney explores Los Angeles during a week when pretty much every single funny person is in town.
Selling the OC: Season 3
Series. The ambitious agents at The Oppenheim Group attempt to up their real estate game as more personal drama interferes with major professional endeavors.
Unfrosted
Film. In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld. Starring Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, and Hugh Grant.
4 May
Katt Williams: Woke Foke
Stand-up special. Comedian Katt Williams lets loose in real time as he hits the stage on May 4 for Netflix’s second livestreamed stand-up event.
8 May
The Final: Attack on Wembley
Documentary. With England finally in contention for a major championship, 6,000 ticketless football fans storm Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.
Barbie
Film. When an identity crisis clouds her sunny life, Barbie visits the real world and discovers the challenges of just being a woman — or just being a Ken. Starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera.
9 May
Bodkin
Series. In this darkly comedic thriller, a crew of podcasters sets out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. Starring Siobhán Cullen, Will Forte, and Robyn Cara.
Mother of the Bride
Film. In this breezy rom-com, a tropical island wedding teeters on the brink of disaster after the mother of the bride discovers the groom’s father is her ex.
10 May
Blood of Zeus: Season 2
Anime series. To escape the Underworld forever, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus.
13 May
Princess Power: Season 3
Children’s series. After their coronation, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first they must complete six quests.
16 May
Bridgerton Season 3: Part One
Series. As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version)
Film. When his identity is exposed, Spider-Man turns to Doctor Strange for help in this extended edition featuring deleted footage and a special introduction.
17 May
Power
Documentary. Delve into the untold history of American policing in this thought-provoking documentary that asks, “Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?”
The 8 Show
Series. Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes.
18 May
Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 1
Reality series. The superyacht Parsifal III sets sail with a colorful new crew as they navigate high winds, hookups and more at sea in this spinoff of the hit franchise.
23 May
Tires
Series. At his father’s auto shop, a hapless manager strives to improve customer service and drive profits while keeping his troublemaking cousin in line.
24 May
Atlas
Film. A brilliant but misanthropic data analyst (Jennifer Lopez) with a deep distrust of AI finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, and Sterling K. Brown.
My Oni Girl
Anime series. A shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mum.
30 May
Eric
Film. A desperate father, alongside a tenacious cop, battles his own demons on the streets of 1980s New York as he searches for his missing nine-year-old son. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, and Ivan Howe.