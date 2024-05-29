News

DocPlay: new films streaming June 2024

From Stop Making Sense to Second to None – your guide to the best new documentaries streaming on DocPlay this month
29 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Streaming

Have a DocPlay account but aren’t sure what to watch? Here’s your guide to the June streaming highlights.

New to DocPlay in June

10 June

Helicopter Warfare

Featuring stories from the Vietnam, Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, Helicopter Warfare tells the stories of some of the most daring helicopter missions of all time.

13 June

Stop Making Sense (4K)

Newly restored in 4K to coincide with its 40th anniversary, the 1984 film was directed by renowned filmmaker Jonathan Demme and is considered by critics to be the greatest concert film of all time.

The Art of Silence

The first feature-length documentary about Marcel Marceau and his work, which inspired and accompanied several generations of artists.

17 June

Second to None

Read: DocPlay launches first original commission: Second to None

With an all-access-pass, SECOND TO NONE follows the elite Lidl-Trek women’s cycling team, which includes two-time Australian Olympian and three-time national champion Amanda Spratt, as they prepare for and race the thrilling Tour de France Femmes. With women’s sport on the agenda more than ever, this gripping series is incredibly timely and the perfect companion piece to watch ahead of the men’s Tour de France beginning June 29.

20 June

The Last Goldfish

A daughter’s search for her lost family stretches from Australia to Trinidad and WWII Germany. Rich with archival images, Australian director Su Goldfish’s autobiographical documentary echoes through all those touched by forced migration.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

