DocPlay launches first original commission: Second to None

Australian documentary streaming platform DocPlay has launched the trailer for its first Original commission, the upcoming three-part documentary series, Second to None. The series follows women’s cycling team Lidl-Trek, which includes two-time Australian Olympian and three-time national champion Amanda Spratt, as they prepare for and race the thrilling Tour de France Femmes.

Created by Australian production company Sweetshop & Green, the series is directed by Sonia Dauger whose previous sports documentaries include Venus & Serena and Les Bleus.

Second to None synopsis

After a disappointing debut in the 2022 Tour De France Femmes, the Lidl-Trek team are back for redemption. Made over two years, with a combination of observational footage, archives and master interviews, this dramatic three-part documentary series follows up-close a team of elite female cyclists as they train, race, fall, hope and triumph in a world traditionally dominated by their male counterparts. With a backstage pass to some of the team’s top riders and their formidable leader, we ride the rollercoaster of emotions of elite cycling and witness the reality of the women’s WorldTour.

Read: Renee Gracie: Fireproof, Stan review – driving the narrative from OnlyFans to Supercars

Second to None follows the team as they ‘endeavour to overcome their physical and emotional challenges, lean on one another, and try to make a place for themselves on the podium.’

Watch the trailer for Second to None

> frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Second to None: a big moment for women’s cycling

Announcing the series, Australian Lidl-Trek Pro Cyclist Amanda Spratt said: ‘The Tour de France is one of the biggest stages in world sport and it was a huge moment for the women’s peloton to finally have a version of the race that is now being given the respect it deserves. It’s a really interesting idea to give cycling fans, and perhaps people who have never watched cycling before, behind the scenes access to our sport and to allow them to get to know the characters within our Team and women’s cycling more generally. There are so many interesting stories of inspiring riders to be told, I am sure this will be a really enjoyable series for viewers to watch!’

Read: DocPlay: new films streaming in May 2024

Series Director Sonia Dauger said: ‘Like many women’s sports, cycling has gone through a revolution over the last decade. Women riders are recognised and robust professionals, they play in structured teams, supported by sponsors, and they participate in races that attract hundreds of thousands of television viewers on the roads around the world. I hope you enjoy getting to know the women in Second to None like I have – they shake gender stereotypes, challenge codes and conventions, live their passion despite all odds and are truly inspirational. The access we got to the team was incredible – I’m so grateful to Lidl-Trek for making it possible.’

About DocPlay

Produced by Madman Entertainment, DocPlay calls itself the streaming home of the world’s best documentaries and has a catalogue of close to 2000 films and series with new films added weekly. The platform houses Academy Award winners, audience favourites, award-winning series and shorts. A key objective and feature of DocPlay is the fact that 40% of its programming from Australian and New Zealand filmmakers.

Second to None premieres in Australia and New Zealand exclusively on DocPlay June 17 and can be viewed as a companion piece ahead of the men’s Tour de France, beginning June 29, 2024 and broadcast live on SBS.