Disney+: new shows & films streaming June 2024

Got a Disney+ account but don’t know what to watch? Here’s everything new to the streaming service in June.

4 June

Clipped

Series. FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Clipped charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. Starring Jacki Weaver

5 June

The Acolyte

Series. Also known as Star Wars: the Acolyte. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

7 June

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Miniseries. In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld is a 38-year-old designer of ready-to-wear fashion, largely unknown to the public. His encounter with the young Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and seductive dandy, changes everything. Karl is finally ready to go up against his friend, haute couture genius Yves Saint Laurent, and his formidable associate, Pierre Bergé. Glamour, ego battles, extravagant celebrations and destructive passion: witness how Karl Lagerfeld became a legend.

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

Queenie

Series. Based on Candice Carty-Williams’ best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-part series follows the complicated life of a Jamaican British woman living in south London.

12 June

Under the Bridge

Miniseries based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

25 June

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

2024 documentary telling the story of the iconic trailblazer known by her initials DVF worldwide. Child of a Holocaust survivor, Princess by marriage, and founder of a fashion brand. Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs, Hillary Rodham Clinton and more.

26 June

Abbot Elementary – Season 3

A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

27 June

The Bear – Season 3

FX’s critically acclaimed series about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid

Docu-series telling the real-life story of the shooting of a foreign, Black woman in the ruins of a night club in Madrid in 1992 and how it shocked Spanish society, provoking an unprecedented social reaction.