News

 > News

The Bear, on Disney+, has been renewed for season 4

Seasons 3 and 4 of The Bear will film back-to-back, with the third season streaming in June.
15 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

The Bear Season 2. Image: Disney+

Share Icon

FX comedy-drama The Bear, which streams on Disney+ in Australia, has quietly been renewed for a fourth season.

Season 4 of the series will film back-to-back with Season 3, which premieres this June.

A spokesperson for FX declined to speak to Deadline, where this story was first reported.

Speculation is already brewing around whether the fourth season will spell the end for The Bear. But according to sources (that Deadline didn’t name), Season 5 of The Bear ‘remains a possibility’.

The reasoning behind filming seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back may well be because of the busy schedules of stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, who have both recently starred in the films The Iron Claw and Bottoms, respectively.

The first season of the The Bear followed a young chef (White) moving from the fine dining world and returning to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop following the suicide of his brother.

As our reviewer Anthony Morris summarises: ‘[that] season ended with Carmen (Jeremy Allen White), award-winning New York chef, back running his family’s shabby sandwich restaurant, putting up a sign announcing that the Beef was closing, and a new fine dining establishment called the Bear was coming. Coupled with a surprise discovery that seemingly put their endless money woes behind them, it seemed like a new day was dawning for the ramshackle crew.

‘Obviously there’s no fun in that, so [season 2] starts almost immediately afterwards with the same old problems rapidly reasserting themselves. For one, a new restaurant means renovating the old space, and anyone who’s ever watched a home renovation show knows how smoothly that goes.’

In the second season, the scope of the story grew to include renovations, family matters, relationships, and the personal growth of side characters. Both seasons have been critically acclaimed.

Read: The Bear Season 2 review: mo’ money, mo’ problems

The Bear has already aired its second season, but the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes meant it wasn’t eligible to compete at the recent 75th Emmy Awards. 

While Season 3 of The Bear is confirmed to stream in June, we do not yet have confirmation on a streaming date for Season 4. Stay tuned for more updates.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
News

Black Mirror season 7 is coming, with a surprise sequel

The seventh season of sci-fi anthology Black Mirror is confirmed for 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

Best Australian series of 2024 and where to stream them

It's shaping up to be a great year for Australian drama – enjoy our pick of the top shows streaming…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Reviews

Apples Never Fall, Binge review: a big twist inward

Red herrings, ticking mysteries and fluffy tennis balls combine in the series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel.

Anthony Morris
Reviews

Population 11, Stan review: a comedy-mystery winner

Stan's new 12-part, WA-shot series is beautifully paced and extremely bingeable.

Mel Campbell
News

White Fever: ABC rom-com series – first look

When Jane, a Korean-Australian adoptee, is called out for having a white man fetish, she sets out to 'reprogram her…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login