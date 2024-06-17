Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Added this week

Cult Massacre: One Day in America – Season 1 (17 June)

Exploring an idealistic religious movement led by Jim Jones, where a utopian community in Guyana spiralled into a mass casualty event leaving 918 dead. Told through survivor’s accounts, the series immerses viewers in the final hours preceding this dark chapter.

Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog – Season 4 (19 June)

Cesar Millan is back! With dog adoptions at a record high, Cesar continues his mission to create Better Humans and Better dogs by giving pet parents the tools they need to teach their dogs good habits and shed the old bad habits. From the homes of the pet parents, to his newly updated Dog Psychology Center, Cesar shows us the skills we need to create happy homes with our furry best friends.

Sins of the Parents – The Crumbley Trials (21 June)

This series explores the landmark case against James and Jennifer Crumbley, accused in connection with their son’s involvement in a 2021 school shooting incident in Oxford, Michigan. The documentary provides an in-depth look at the legal proceedings and the case’s impact on the community.

Recently added to Disney+

Under the Bridge (12 June)

Miniseries based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Clipped (4 June)

Series. FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Clipped charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. Starring Jacki Weaver.

The Acolyte (5 June)

Series. Also known as Star Wars: the Acolyte. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.

