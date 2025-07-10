Ne Zha 2: English-language version comes to Australia at last thanks to A24

A24 and CMC Pictures have announced that the English-language version of the animated epic Ne Zha 2 will storm into Australian cinemas from 28 August 2025

This news comes ahead of growing buzz around Ne Zha 3, the anticipated third film of the franchise, which could very well be releasing in a couple of years (if not sooner) if the rumours are true.

Already a global phenomenon, Ne Zha 2 has rewritten box office history, now holding the titles of ‘highest-grossing animated film of all time’ and the ‘most successful non-English language film’ in cinematic history. It currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing film worldwide, a staggering feat for a sequel in what is fast becoming one of animation’s most influential franchises.

The Australian cinema run of the Chinese box-office smash will include IMAX, 3D, and premium format screenings.

Watch the trailer for Ne Zha 2 in Chinese (the English dubbed trailer is still in the works!):

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Directed and written by Yang Yu (also known by his pseudonym Jiaozi), Ne Zha 2 continues the mythic saga of its titular antihero with a fresh narrative, bolder visual scope, and even more ambitious emotional arc.

In the original Ne Zha film, a young boy is born as the ‘reincarnation of a demonic power’, into a society that hates and fears him. Destined by prophecy to ‘bring destruction to the world’, Nezha must choose between good and evil to see if he can change his fate.

The story centres once again on Ne Zha, a rebellious child born to mortal parents and cursed with uncontrollable powers that make him feared by both mortals and gods. When a primeval threat rises to end humanity, Ne Zha must reckon with his destiny and ‘become the hero the world needs’.

The film has been hailed for blending ancient Chinese mythology with cutting-edge animation, which helped to secure its critical acclaim and record-high audience scores.

It also currently sits as the top-rated animated film of the year on Rotten Tomatoes and is among the highest-rated releases of 2025 on Letterboxd – with a 4.1 star average and user reviews reading: ‘the cgi is top notch’, ‘gave me the will to live’, and, simply: ‘holy fucking shit‘.

Letterboxd reviews of Ne Zha 2. Screenshot by ScreenHub.

‘What makes Ne Zha 2 so compelling beyond its visual spectacle?’ asked Yanyan Hong in her piece for The Conversation. ‘At its heart, it’s an inspiring story about identity, free will, self-determination and rebellion – ideas that resonate far beyond China.’

‘”Ne Zha” is a shortened transliteration of the Sanskrit Nalakuvara (or Nalakūbara), an Indian mythological figure who appears in Buddhist and Hindu mythology,’ Hong wrote. ‘As Buddhism spread to China during the Tang Dynasty, Ne Zha evolved from an intimidating guardian deity into the rebellious, fire-wheeled warrior we know today.’

‘In Ne Zha 2, this “fighting spirit” against authority and hierarchy is taken even further, turning the story into a deeper philosophical exploration of morality, fate, self-worth and power.’

ScreenHub: Ne Zha 2: China’s record-breaking new animated film and its ancient philosophies

Joining the English-language dub is Academy Award winner and global movie icon Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Wicked), who lends her voice to a key role in the reimagined release.

‘I’m honoured to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be,’ Yeoh said in a statement.

‘Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen.’

The film’s release in English signals a major push by CMC Pictures and A24 to broaden the audience for Chinese animated cinema, particularly in Western territories.

For Australian audiences, it’s a rare opportunity to witness this already so beloved film on the big screen – with the added bonus of hearing Yeoh’s unmistakable voice in action.

Sources say that franchise director Yang Yu, also commonly known as Jiaozi, is deep in development on Ne Zha 3 as of April this year.

Ne Zha 2 opens in Australian cinemas 28 August 2025.