Disney+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new films and shows to stream on Disney+ from 3 to 9 June 2024.
3 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Key Art from The Acolyte. Image: Disney+/Lucasfilm

4 June

Clipped

Series. FX’s Clipped goes behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks, captured on a tape heard around the world. Clipped charts the collision between a dysfunctional basketball organisation and even less functional marriage, and the precipitating tape’s impact on an ensemble of characters striving to win against the backdrop of the most cursed team in the league. Starring Jacki Weaver.

5 June

The Acolyte

Series. Also known as Star Wars: the Acolyte. An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

>

Read: The Mandalorian and Grogu: new Star Wars film announced for the big screen

7 June

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Miniseries. In 1972, Karl Lagerfeld is a 38-year-old designer of ready-to-wear fashion, largely unknown to the public. His encounter with the young Jacques de Bascher, an ambitious and seductive dandy, changes everything. Karl is finally ready to go up against his friend, haute couture genius Yves Saint Laurent, and his formidable associate, Pierre Bergé. Glamour, ego battles, extravagant celebrations and destructive passion: witness how Karl Lagerfeld became a legend.

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17

In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of Gold Star. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

Queenie

Series. Based on Candice Carty-Williams’ best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-part series follows the complicated life of a Jamaican British woman living in south London.

Recently added to Disney+

Jim Henson Idea Man (31 May)

>

Documentary about Jim Henson, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame StreetThe Muppet Show, and beyond. Filmmaker Ron Howard captures Henson’s restless creativity, ambition, and artistic evolution in the style and spirit of his complex subject, an artist who revolutionised television, inspired generations, and created some of the world’s most beloved characters.

Read: The Bear, Disney+, renewed for Season 4

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

