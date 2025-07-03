Spielberg’s new UFO film: everything we know

Steven Spielberg is officially returning to the sci-fi genre he helped define, with an untitled UFO feature that’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

Here’s a round-up of everything we know so far about the secretive project – from its A-list cast to behind-the-scenes tidbits and what tone Spielberg fans can expect.

1. It’s based on an original idea by Spielberg himself

Spielberg isn’t just directing – the story comes from the filmmaker himself. It’s being adapted into a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp, best known for penning Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds. According to Koepp, this one will ‘harken back’ to the classic Spielberg tone we haven’t seen in years.

So, what’s it about? While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, Koepp has teased that the film leans into Spielberg’s signature mix of ‘vast spectacle with really honest, human emotion’. Hopefully that means more Close Encounters of the Third Kind or E.T. rather than Ready Player One. It’s Spielberg’s first sci-fi directorial effort since 2018.

Notably, his last two films (The Fabelmans and West Side Story) were sadly considered box office failures, so there’s every chance he’ll be hoping for a major hit with this next film.

2. A star-studded cast is onboard

The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble:

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) leads the cast.

(Oppenheimer) leads the cast. Josh O’Connor (Challengers) reportedly didn’t even have to audition.

(Challengers) reportedly didn’t even have to audition. Colin Firth (The King’s Speech).

(The King’s Speech). Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters).

(Bad Sisters). Colman Domingo (Rustin).

(Rustin). Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts).

Supporting cast includes Noah Robbins as a character called ‘Agent Munsey’ and pro wrestlers Chavo Guerrero Jr., Lance Archer, and Brian Cage.

A casting call for background extras in March 2025 also reportedly sought diner patrons, hotel guests, North Korean soldiers, and wrestling fans for the shoot, which altogether hints to the contents of at least one scene involving wrestling and another involving North Korea.

3. It’s already wrapped filming

Principal photography began in February 2025 and wrapped in late May, according to Koepp. Filming took place across New Jersey, Atlanta, New York City, and Huntington, under the working title Non-View.

Rumoured titles for the film have included everything from The Dish to War of the Worlds 2: The New Chapter, but these reports have so far been unfounded.

4. The film is a reunion of sorts

Spielberg and Koepp previously worked together on Jurassic Park, The Lost World, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. This new project marks a return to form – and a return to their speculative fiction roots.

5. Oscar-winning talent is behind the camera

Costume designer Paul Tazewell, who previously worked with Spielberg on West Side Story (2021), is on board to design looks for the UFO film.

Confirmed producers of the flick include Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger (Amblin), alongside Chris Brigham.

6. Universal has scheduled it for June 2026

Originally dated for 15 May 2026, the film is now scheduled to hit US cinemas on 12 June 2026. That puts it directly into summer blockbuster territory, where Spielberg has historically thrived. It’s also likely to release on the same day in Australia, which puts it in a winter slot.

Scary Movie 6 is also scheduled for release on 12 June, 2026, which could provide some early competition as a returning household IP.

7. This could be a return to peak Spielberg

Spielberg’s most recent feature, The Fabelmans, was a deeply personal coming-of-age drama that earned multiple Oscar nominations. With this UFO film, he’s pivoting back to high-concept storytelling – and hopefully it comes with the emotional gravitas that has defined his greatest works.

The untitled Spielberg UFO film is due to hit cinemas on 12 June 2026.