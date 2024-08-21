BritBox: Passenger series premiere date, trailer and first look images

BritBox International has announced that its new limited six-part mystery series Passenger will premiere on 18 October, with the first two episodes available to stream on the platform that day.

The streamer has also debuted the trailer and first look images for the limited series.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>



Written by debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan who is best known for his acting roles on Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman and Better, Passenger, says BritBox: ‘explores a close-knit community who are unwilling to face their fears of change, of outsiders and of the unknown.

‘Set in the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale, Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) investigates a series of strange and inexplicable crimes that have the townsfolk spinning on an axis. Riya arrived in decaying Chadder Vale five years ago and has since been searching for that ‘one big crime’, the challenge that will make her feel alive again. Then one night, local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) mysteriously disappears.

Passenger. Image: BritBox.

‘The town barely has time to register her absence before she reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound. The townsfolk ask few questions and normal life resumes. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right. As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the residents resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall). As things become stranger, the people push back on Riya’s absurd notion that something is not right with this town. But what are they so afraid of?’

Passenger is executive produced by Lucy Dyke (The Split, Eric) and Simon Maloney (Time, I May Destroy You) for Northern Sister, Jane Featherstone (This is Going to Hurt, Chernobyl) for SISTER, Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International and commissioned for ITVX and ITV1 by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill. Andrew Buchan is creator, writer and associate producer for SISTER in association with Northern Sister. The series is produced by Sumrah Mohammed (The Split 3) and directed by Lee Haven-Jones (The Bay, The Feast) and Nicole Charles (The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies).

Passenger will premiere on Friday 18 October, with the first two episodes available to stream that day.

BritBox: September streaming highlights

2 September

Death in Paradise – Season 13

Death in Paradise – Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back with DI Neville Parker for more murder cases on Saint Marie. Marlon confronts his future, Naomi lets loose to double date with Darlene, and Catherine finds herself embroiled in a murder case when an old friend becomes a suspect. New and returning faces arrive on Saint Marie, and Neville faces his biggest decision yet. Starring Ralf Little, Shantol Jackson, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine.

3 September

The Real Spies Among Friends

Documentary (2022). In this documentary we get the real story of the Cambridge Spies – as explored elsewhere in the drama series A Spy Among Friends. Starring Roger Allam, Helen Fry and David Haig-Thomas.

4 September

The Jetty

The Jetty. Image: BritBox.

Series. This new four-part thriller series explores how a fire, murder and an illicit love triangle are connected after a fire tears through a boat club in a scenic Lancashire town. Detective Ember Manning must uncover how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls. As she gets closer to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present, and the town she’s always called home. Starring Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux, Laura Marcus and Tom Glynn-Carney.

6 September

6 Days

Film (2017). In this thriller directed by Toa Fraser, gunmen storm the Iranian Embassy in London and hold everyone inside hostage, after which the SAS sends their best soldiers to pull off a dangerous rescue mission. Starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong and Abbie Cornish. Watch the trailer.

Read more September highlights for BritBox.