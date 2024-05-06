ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Added this week

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli – Episode 5 (7 May)

The comedian’s comedian, Tom Gleeson’s had no other job but standing on a stage making people laugh since his university days. What’s the secret to his incredible work ethic and success? He’ll do anything to land the joke – and he doesn’t care who might be offended.

Silent Witness – Series 26, Episode 3 (10 May)

Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and the team of forensic pathologists and scientists investigate

intriguing new cases: a body falling from the top of a skyscraper, a people trafficking operation, a

suspicious death at a festival, a train crash, and corrupt police officers. In this week’s episode, an abandoned lorry containing multiple dead bodies reveals a shocking trafficking case.

Recently added

This is Going to be Big (30 April)

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

After the Party (28 April)

NZ drama series. Penny (Robyn Malcolm) loses everything when she accuses her husband of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend and no one believes her.

After the Party. Image: ABC.

Read: After the Party, ABC iview review: smartly observed, sharply told NZ drama

The Luminaries (28 April)

An intricately woven, suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic and revenge set on the wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island at the height of the 1860s gold rush – based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Starring Eve Hewson, Eva Green and Himesh Patel.

Read: TV review: The Luminaries is a knowing tale of love and fortune