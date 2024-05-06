News

 > Features

ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows to stream on ABC iview from 6 to 12 May 2024.
6 May 2024
Rochelle Siemienowicz

Streaming

Virginia Trioli and Tom Gleeson, Creative Types. Image: ABC.

Share Icon

Added this week

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli – Episode 5 (7 May)

The comedian’s comedian, Tom Gleeson’s had no other job but standing on a stage making people laugh since his university days. What’s the secret to his incredible work ethic and success? He’ll do anything to land the joke – and he doesn’t care who might be offended.

Silent Witness – Series 26, Episode 3 (10 May)

Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and the team of forensic pathologists and scientists investigate
intriguing new cases: a body falling from the top of a skyscraper, a people trafficking operation, a
suspicious death at a festival, a train crash, and corrupt police officers. In this week’s episode, an abandoned lorry containing multiple dead bodies reveals a shocking trafficking case.

Recently added

This is Going to be Big (30 April)

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.

After the Party (28 April)

NZ drama series. Penny (Robyn Malcolm) loses everything when she accuses her husband of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend and no one believes her.

After the Party. Image: ABC.

Read: After the Party, ABC iview review: smartly observed, sharply told NZ drama

The Luminaries (28 April)

An intricately woven, suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic and revenge set on the wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island at the height of the 1860s gold rush – based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Starring Eve Hewson, Eva Green and Himesh Patel.

Read: TV review: The Luminaries is a knowing tale of love and fortune

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is the ArtsHub Group's Education and Career Editor. She is a journalist for Screenhub and is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema. She was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates' and has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, will be published by Midnight Sun in 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

News Features Film Digital Reviews Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts Opinions & Analysis All Screen
More
Our Law on SBS streaming
Features

SBS on Demand: new shows and films streaming this week

Your guide to what to watch on SBS on Demand from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Halloween Ends. Image: Paramount+
Features

Paramount+: new films and shows streaming this week

Your guide to new shows and films to stream on Paramount+ from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Bodkin. Image: Netflix.
Features

Netflix: new films and shows streaming this week

From Barbie to Bodkin and Blood of Zeus Season 2, your guide to new shows and films to stream on…

Silvi Vann-Wall
A nun and various other people look out onto a city street in a publicity still for Call the Midwife Season 11 on BritBox.
Features

BritBox: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to the best new shows to stream on BritBox from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Paul Dalgarno
Pretty Little Liars Summer School. Image: Binge
Features

Binge: new shows streaming this week

Your guide to what to stream on Binge from 6 to 12 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login