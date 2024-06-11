What If…? studio Flying Bark opens Madrid facility

Flying Bark Productions, the prolific independent producer of family-focused animated content, announced today the official opening of its new studio in Madrid, Spain, expanding the company’s operation into Europe. The new studio is currently recruiting around 45 positions for the new facility.

Renowned for its premium CGI as well as traditional 2D animated series and feature films, as both an independent producer and servicing international studios and platforms (including Disney, Marvel, and Nickelodeon), Flying Bark has offices in Sydney and Los Angeles, and well as the new facility in Madrid.

The company, wholly owned by media and theme park group Studio 100 headquartered in Belgium, has a catalogue that includes Emmy-award winning Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney TVA), What If…? (Marvel), Monkie Kid (LEGO), and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon).

In addition, Flying Bark’s team is behind independent productions Maya the Bee Movie, FriendZspace, 100% Wolf (series and feature films) and the recently announced limited animated series based on Shaun Tan’s beloved illustrated novel Tales from Outer Suburbia (ABC).

The Australian-Spanish co-production of 200% Wolf, the sequel to 100% Wolf, will be released theatrically in the second half of 2024 in all major territories, supported by Viva Kids (USA), StudioCanal (Australia), and Vertigo (UK).

Read: 200% Wolf trailer revealed

Employing 600 creative, technical and production professionals globally, the expansion into Madrid is a testament to the company’s growth in recent years.

> Flying Bark’s Barbara Stephen, Laila Sleiman Sanz & Ramon Giráldez .

Barbara Stephen, CEO of Flying Bark Productions, said: ‘We have always enjoyed collaborating with European storytellers and creative talent over the years, with many successful co-productions for our independent projects. We are now thrilled to establish an even stronger presence in Europe with the opening of our Madrid studio.’

‘Spain was a natural next step for us due to the globally recognised creative and technical talent, attractive local incentives and the allure of one of the best cities in Europe,’ said Stephen. ‘The studio will initially focus on hiring CG talent, but we plan to grow a traditional 2D talent pool in the near future and be involved with developing and producing a slate of original content with international appeal.’

To set up the studio, Flying Bark is partnering with Ramon Giráldez, an experienced Studio Supervisor, who is a key figure in the Spanish animation industry.

According to the the release, Flying Bark is currently recruiting positions for the new studio, with Laila Sleiman Sanz, appointed as Senior Recruiter. Interested applicants can apply at www.flyingbark.com.au or reach out to the team during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (9-15 June).