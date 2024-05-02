News

200% Wolf – Australian animation trailer revealed

200% Wolf is the sequel to 100% Wolf, returning to the world of Freddy Lupin and friends, for a one-of-a-kind adventure.
2 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
200% Wolf. Image: STUDIOCANAL.

Film

200% Wolf. Image: STUDIOCANAL.

The trailer for new Australian animated kids’ film, 200% Wolf has been revealed today by STUDIOCANAL.

200% Wolf is a follow-up to the Australian animated feature film, 100% Wolf, in which hero Freddy Lupin had to grapple with the fact that he is not a mighty werewolf like the rest of his family, but a tiny pink poodle.

In 200% Wolf, Freddy Lupin thinks he has everything it takes to lead his werewolf pack, but earning the respect of his pack-mates proves to be a challenge. When a wayward wish transforms him into a werewolf and deposits a mischievous moon spirit on earth, Freddy must restore the cosmic order before it’s too late.

Watch the trailer for 200% Wolf below:

With Batty and his dog pals along for the ride, Freddy must seek out a dangerous sorceress with a grudge against the wolf pack, before his new moon spirit friend runs out of life energy and fades away. If the team can avoid being turned into were-toads and Freddy can resist the pull of forbidden earth-magic, maybe they can send the spirit home and save the world. One thing’s for sure – Freddy will never question being a poodle again.

Read: ACMI & Ludo Studio to offer Australian animation residency

200% Wolf is directed by Alexs Stadermann from a screenplay by Fin Edquist. The voice cast includes Ilai Swindells, Samara Weaving, Akmal Saleh, Jennifer Saunders, Elizabeth Nabben and Peter Mcallum.

The film is produced by Barbara Stephen, Alexia Gates-Foale, Nano Arrieta and distributed by STUDIOCANAL within Australia.

200% Wolf is in cinemas from 8 August 2024 and will also play in June at the Sydney Film Festival

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

