The Survivors: Netflix drama to be filmed in Victoria and Tasmania

The Survivors, a new Australian Netflix series, is due to start filming in Tasmania and Victoria in 2024.

Based on Jane Harper’s novel of the same name, The Survivors is a series adaptation by Tony Ayres Productions (Fires, Clickbait, Stateless), Matchbox Pictures and Universal International Studios.

Set in a Tasmanian seaside town, the upcoming crime-mystery series explores the impact of unresolved grief. Tony Ayres will act as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Andrea Denholm, Matt Vitins, Cherie Nowlan and Jane Harper will also serve as executive producers, with Nowlan (La Brea, Clickbait) and Ben C Lucas (Nautilus) directing. Tony Ayres is joined in the writing team by Belinda Chayko (Fires), Christian White (Clickbait), Peter Templeman (Wanted) and Alberto Di Troia (The Spooky Files). The series will be produced by Andy Walker (Deadloch, Rosehaven).

‘It’s a thrill to be able to shoot our next production among the rich, stunning landscapes of Tasmania for the very first time, and to be back working with the world-class creatives in Victoria,’ said Que Minh Luu, Netflix Director of Content ANZ.

‘We’re excited to join forces with Tony Ayres Productions, bringing Jane Harper’s acclaimed book The Survivors to life as a gripping crime-mystery limited series that delves into the complex themes of unresolved grief through a uniquely Australian lens. We’re proud to support our country’s best creators and talent and invest in stories that connect deeply with our local audiences, and throughout the world.’

The series is supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Production Fund and with production support from Screen Tasmania. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will manage international sales.

The Victorian Minister for the Arts, Colin Books, said the production is expected to create over 200 jobs in the State. Tasmanian Minister for the Arts, Madeleine Ogilvie, said it would create jobs for 110 Tasmanian cast and crew and an estimated 720 extras.

‘The Survivors will present a sophisticated Australian story to an international audience,’ said Matt Vitins, Executive Producer and Matchbox Pictures COO. ‘Our production model will access incredible Tasmanian locations; and state-of-the-art Victorian facilities and post-production infrastructure. It will also provide significant direct investment in each State’s economy. We thank VicScreen, Screen Tasmania and each of the Victorian and Tasmanian governments for being exceptional partners in this project.’

‘Jane Harper’s brilliant writing has the rare ability to speak to an audience both widely and deeply, and that’s our ambition in adapting The Survivors to screen,’ said Tony Ayres, Showrunner, Executive Producer and Writer. ‘We want to intrigue and move our viewers, just as Jane does with her readers. We’re blessed to be working with the brilliant Netflix team, a stunning cast and crew led by the indomitable Andy Walker and Cherie Nowlan.’

Netflix has also committed $100,000 to support attachments for six emerging Tasmanian and Victorian screen practitioners on the production, which is intended to provide the opportunity to experience working life on set and further screen careers.

The five Tasmanians and one Victorian selected for the Netflix attachment program are First Nations filmmaker and artist Kartanya Maynard who will be a Producer and Director Attachment as well as a Costume Department Art Finisher; First Nations Filmmaker Georgia Stone will be an Assistant Director Attachment; emerging writer and director Vee Shi will be a Director’s Attachment, and candidates will be selected for a First Nations Introductory Attachment, Q-Take Video Split Operator Attachment, Sustainability Attachment and Post-Production Supervisor Attachment.

The Survivors will be released globally on Netflix.