AACTA Awards 2024: the nominations are here

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced the nominees for the 13th AACTA International Awards, with the winners to be announced on 10 February in a ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Six feature films have dominated the seven film categories, with Oppenheimer leading the race, collecting six nominations including Best Film. Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon each have five nominations, including Best Film, followed closely by Maestro and American Fiction with four nominations each. Bradley Cooper has three nominations for Maestro: Best Lead Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Direction. Poor Things and American Fiction round out the nominees for Best Film.

Cate Blanchett picked up a second nomination for her performance in Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy. She was joined by fellow Australians Margot Robbie (Barbie), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Sarah Snook (Succession), and Best Screenplay nominee Tony McNamara (Poor Things).

In the small screen categories, Succession has five nominations across four categories, followed by The Last of Us, which has three nominations. Beef, The Crown, and Yellowjackets round out the nominees for Best Drama Series. Only Murders in the Building, Sex Education, Ted Lasso, The Bear, and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel are the nominees for the Best Comedy Series award.

The full list of nominations is below:

Read ScreenHub’s reviews of The Bear | Yellowjackets | Sex Education | Succession | Barbie | Oppenheimer | Poor Things | The New Boy | Killers of The Flower Moon | Saltburn | The Last of Us

Film

In film, 13 productions compete for seven awards:

Best Film

American Fiction.

Barbie.

Killers of the Flower Moon.

Oppenheimer.

Poor Things.

Best Lead Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro.

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon.

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer.

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers.

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction.

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett – The New Boy.

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon.

Carey Mulligan – Maestro.

Margot Robbie – Barbie.

Emma Stone – Poor Things.

Best Supporting Actor

Matt Damon – Oppenheimer.

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon.

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer.

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn.

Ryan Gosling – Barbie.

Best Supporting Actress

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari.

Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon.

Julianne Moore – May December.

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers.

Best Direction in Film

Barbie – Greta Gerwig.

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese.

Maestro – Bradley Cooper.

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan.

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos.

Best Screenplay in Film

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson.

Barbie – Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

Maestro – Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer.

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan.

Poor Things – Tony McNamara.

TV

In TV, 11 productions compete for four awards.

Best Drama Series

Beef.

Succession.

The Crown.

The Last of Us.

Yellowjackets.

Best Comedy Series

Only Murders in the Building.

Sex Education.

Ted Lasso.

The Bear.

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.

Best Actor in a Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession.

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession.

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us.

Jeremy Strong – Succession.

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear.

Best Actress in a Series