RFDS Season 3 starts production in South Australia

Pre-production has begun on the third season of RFDS, the award-winning Aussie drama about the Royal Flying Doctor Service, produced by Endemol Shine Australia in association with the Seven Network.

With the planned upgrade of the Broken Hill airport, runway and RFDS facilities taking place during scheduled production, the third season of RFDS will film in South Australia, with action unfolding across locations in Adelaide and the Flinders Ranges, with the Port Augusta RFDS Base and regional surrounds doubling for Broken Hill.

The show is based on the heroic real-life stories of doctors, nurses, pilots and support staff of the Royal Flying Doctor Service. As announced in the release, the new season ‘picks up one year later, as the RFDS family is forced to grapple with the fallout of choices and deal with the domino effects of a tragedy. This year the team will face their toughest obstacles yet, forcing them to make big decisions about what they want their lives to be and who they want to share them with.’

Earlier this week, RFDS won the Logie Award for Best Drama, with actor Rob Collins also nominated for Best Lead Actor for his role as Dr Wayne Yates. (He was pipped by Felix Cameron, who won for his performance in Netflix drama Boy Swallows Universe.)

Collins and all the rest of the lead cast will return for Season 3, including Emma Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Emma Harvie, Rodney Afif, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan and Thomas Weatherall.

Co-Creator, Writer and Executive Producer Ian Meadows said: ‘This series strives to showcase the beauty of regional Australia and the incredible work that the RFDS does to reach and support our most remote communities. We are pleased to have found a new home in South Australia for season three, utilising the Port Augusta RFDS Base and beautiful regional surrounds including Quorn, as well as locations across Adelaide.’

South Australian Film Corporation CEO, Kate Croser, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome this beloved drama series to South Australia, marking Endemol Shine’s first production in the state. Securing RFDS is a real coup for South Australia. Produced by SA’s Lisa Scott with a majority SA crew, not only will it create hundreds of local jobs and significant opportunities for crew upskilling and career advancement, but it will also be the latest major screen production to showcase our state’s remarkable regional landscapes to a huge national audience.’

There have been many incarnations of shows about about Australia’s unique and photogenically employed Flying Doctors. This one premiered in 2021, and was popular with overseas broadcasters. It was acquired internationally by Channel 4 for More 4 in the UK, PBS in the US, TV4 in Sweden, SBS in Belgium, Talpa in the Netherlands, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Production Credit: Executive produced by Sara Richardson, Julie McGauran and Ian Meadows, the third season of RFDS is produced by Lisa Scott (Highview Productions). Produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Entertainment Company) for Seven – with major production investment from Screen Australia, Seven and the South Australian Film Corporation. Post, digital and visual effects supported by Screen NSW. Banijay Rights handles international distribution for RFDS outside of Australia.

RFDS will screen on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2025.