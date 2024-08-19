Logie Awards 2024: all the winners

The 64th Logie Awards were held last night in Sydney. All the winners and nominees are listed below.
Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
- Winner: Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur
- Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee
- Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris
- Presenter, Robert Irwin
- Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger
- Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong
- Actress, Asher Keddie
2024 Hall of Fame inductee
Actress Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Winner: Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC
- Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC
- Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC
- Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC
- Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video
- Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video
Best Entertainment Program
- Winner: The Voice Australia, Seven Network
- ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC
- Australian Idol, Seven Network
- Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network
- Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC
- Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Winner: Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network
- Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network
- Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Winner: Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network
Best Children’s Program
- Winner: Bluey, ABC
- Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix
- Beep and Mort, ABC
- Gardening Australia Junior, ABC
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC
- Play School, ABC
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Winner: Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC
- Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan
- Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC
- Lincoln Younes, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan
- Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC
- Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC
Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor
- Winner: Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+
- Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan
- Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actress
- Winner: Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC
- Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
- Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS
- Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC
- Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan
Best Lifestyle Program
- Winner: Travel Guides, 9Network
- Gardening Australia, ABC
- Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL
- Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network
- Restoration Australia, ABC
- Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL
Silver Logie for Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Winner: Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network
- David Speers, Insiders, ABC
- Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network
- Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network
- Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network
- Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC
Best Drama Program
- Winner: RFDS, Seven Network
- Love Me, BINGE
- NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+
- The Newsreader, ABC
- The Tourist, Stan
- Total Control, ABC
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Winner: Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Erotic Stories , SBS
- Safe Home, SBS
- The Claremont Murders, Seven Network
- The Clearing, Disney+
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video
Best Current Affairs Program
- Winner: Australian Story, ABC
- 7.30, ABC
- 60 Minutes, 9Network
- A Current Affair, 9Network
- Foreign Correspondent, ABC
- Four Corners, ABC
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Winner: Utopia, ABC
- Deadloch, Prime Video
- In Limbo, ABC
- Mother and Son, ABC
- Population 11, Stan
- Strife, BINGE
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Winner: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
- Gruen, ABC
- Hard Quiz, ABC
- Thank God You’re Here, Network 10
- The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
- The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC
Best Competition Reality Program
- Winner: MasterChef Australia, Network 10
- Alone Australia, SBS
- Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10
- Lego Masters Australia, 9Network
- The Block, 9Network
Best Structured Reality Program
- Winner: Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10
- Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network
- Married at First Sight, 9Network
- Muster Dogs, ABC
- Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC
- SAS Australia, Seven Network
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- Winner: Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network
- A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC
- Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network
- Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC
- The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Winner: John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+
- Nemesis, ABC
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan
- War On Waste, ABC
Best Sports Coverage
- Winner: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network
- 2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network
- 2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network
- 2023 State of Origin, 9Network
- Australian Open, 9Network
- Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Winner: Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE
- Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC
- Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network
- Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC
- Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
ScreenHub:
A story where a gutsy pre-teen holds his own in a world of adult lawbreaking is not going to be plausible on any realistic level, which is where the fantasy angle comes in. Eli’s older brother Gus (Lee Tiger Halley), who hasn’t spoken in years, communicates by writing on air and can possibly see the future. Other fantastic elements come to the fore as the story progresses, though at times it’s hard to be sure how seriously we’re meant to be taking things.
But even at its most serious, this is always a fantasy. Crime here works largely as a metaphor for the adult world, not something that involves doing real criminal acts – otherwise Lyle’s return to drug dealing would feature him dealing drugs – and the adult world has plenty of caring characters engaged with Eli’s life.ScreenHub reviews Boy Swallows Universe
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Winner: Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC
- Aisha Dee, Safe Home, SBS
- Anna Torv, The Newsreader, ABC
- Phoebe Tonkin, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix
- Rachel Griffiths, Total Control, ABC
- Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video