Logie Awards 2024: all the winners

The 64th Logie Awards were held last night in Sydney. All the winners and nominees are listed below.

Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Winner: Entertainer and Presenter, Larry Emdur

Entertainer and broadcaster, Andy Lee

Presenter and comedian, Julia Morris

Presenter, Robert Irwin

Entertainer and presenter, Sonia Kruger

Presenter and broadcaster, Tony Armstrong

Actress, Asher Keddie

2024 Hall of Fame inductee

Actress Rebecca Gibney was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Winner: Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

Danielle Walker, Gold Diggers, ABC

Celia Pacquola, Utopia, ABC

Denise Scott, Mother and Son, ABC

Kate Box, Deadloch, Prime Video

Madeleine Sami, Deadloch, Prime Video

Best Entertainment Program

Winner: The Voice Australia, Seven Network

ABC New Year’s Eve, ABC

Australian Idol, Seven Network

Dancing With The Stars, Seven Network

Take 5 With Zan Rowe, ABC

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight, 9Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Winner: Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Robert Irwin, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Sonia Kruger, Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network

Tony Armstrong, ABC News Breakfast, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Winner: Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Alyla Browne, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Ava Caryofyllis, Bay of Fires, ABC

Imi Mbedla, Bay of Fires, ABC

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Tristan Gorey, Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program

Winner: Bluey, ABC

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies, NITV and Netflix

Beep and Mort, ABC

Gardening Australia Junior, ABC

Ginger and the Vegesaurs, ABC

Play School, ABC

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Winner: Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

Ben Feldman, Population 11, Stan

Bob Morley, In Limbo, ABC

Lincoln Younes, C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan

Matt Okine, Mother and Son, ABC

Ryan Corr, In Limbo, ABC

Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Guy Pearce, The Clearing, Disney+

Jay Ryan, Scrublands, Stan

Lee Tiger Halley, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Stephen Curry, Bay of Fires, ABC

Travis Fimmel, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Kerry Fox, Bay of Fires, ABC

Leah Purcell, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Mabel Li, Safe Home, SBS

Michelle Lim Davidson, The Newsreader, ABC

Ariel Donoghue, Wolf Like Me, Stan

Best Lifestyle Program

Winner: Travel Guides, 9Network

Gardening Australia, ABC

Love It Or List It Australia, FOXTEL

Better Homes and Gardens, Seven Network

Restoration Australia, ABC

Selling Houses Australia, FOXTEL

Silver Logie for Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Winner: Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

David Speers, Insiders, ABC

Liz Hayes, Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network

Michael Usher, 7NEWS and 7NEWS Spotlight, Seven Network

Peter Overton, 9News, 9Network

Sarah Ferguson, 7.30, ABC

Best Drama Program

Winner: RFDS, Seven Network

Love Me, BINGE

NCIS: Sydney, Paramount+

The Newsreader, ABC

The Tourist, Stan

Total Control, ABC

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Winner: Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Erotic Stories , SBS

Safe Home, SBS

The Claremont Murders, Seven Network

The Clearing, Disney+

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video

Best Current Affairs Program

Winner: Australian Story, ABC

7.30, ABC

60 Minutes, 9Network

A Current Affair, 9Network

Foreign Correspondent, ABC

Four Corners, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Winner: Utopia, ABC

Deadloch, Prime Video

In Limbo, ABC

Mother and Son, ABC

Population 11, Stan

Strife, BINGE

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Winner: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Gruen, ABC

Hard Quiz, ABC

Thank God You’re Here, Network 10

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

Winner: MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Alone Australia, SBS

Australian Survivor: Titans V Rebels, Network 10

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10

Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

The Block, 9Network

Best Structured Reality Program

Winner: Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Farmer Wants A Wife, Seven Network

Married at First Sight, 9Network

Muster Dogs, ABC

Old People’s Home For Teenagers, ABC

SAS Australia, Seven Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Winner: Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story, ABC

Bishop of Broome, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Israel-Hamas War, 7NEWS, Seven Network

Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners, ABC

The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners, ABC

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Winner: John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles, Prime Video

Matildas: The World at Our Feet, Disney+

Nemesis, ABC

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial, Stan

War On Waste, ABC

Best Sports Coverage

Winner: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

2023 AFL Finals Series, Seven Network

2023 NRL Grand Final, 9Network

2023 State of Origin, 9Network

Australian Open, 9Network

Fox League Las Vegas Week, FOXTEL and Kayo Sports

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Winner: Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Hugo Weaving, Love Me, BINGE

Rob Collins, Total Control, ABC

Rob Collins, RFDS, Seven Network

Sam Reid, The Newsreader, ABC

Simon Baker, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama