Wētā FX: VFX company launches permanent base in Melbourne

Wētā FX, the acclaimed special effects company behind the visuals of film like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Avatar: The Way of Water, is set to establish a permanent presence in Melbourne.

This move follows the company’s collaboration on Better Man, the Robbie Williams biopic which saw the British rockstar re-imagined as a chimp.

Better Man, which primarily filmed in the Docklands, was the largest film ever shot in Victoria, and the Victorian Government says it significantly boosted the local economy and created nearly 3,000 jobs. ​

Initially operating from a temporary facility during the production of Better Man, Wētā FX was reportedly inspired by Melbourne’s creative scene to make the city its Australian home.

Weta FX worked in Melbourne on Better Man. Image: Paramount Pictures/Village Roadshow.

Member for Northern Metropolitan Enver Erdogan called the move a ‘huge win’, with the new headquarters in Abbotsford expected to generate ‘up to 80 jobs’.

Leading the Melbourne hub is Studio Manager and VFX Producer Sharna Hackett, whose screen experience spans major projects across London, Singapore, Vancouver, Adelaide, and Melbourne. She is best known for her work on DC League of Super-Pets (2022), Star Trek Beyond (2016) and Godzilla (2014).

‘The Victorian Government’s recognition of the economic and cultural benefits of a strong screen industry, and their commitment to supporting its growth and innovation, was critical to our decision to invest further in Victoria,’ Hackett said.

The local government is unsurprisingly elated about the move, since Wētā FX’s decision to expand the new facility brings with it the potential to attract more international productions, provide employment opportunities for local creatives, and contribute to the ongoing development of Australia’s film and television landscape.

‘We’re investing in Wētā FX because we see the direct benefits for the state in bolstering our growing screen industry, creating high-value jobs and boosting economic growth,’ said Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Danny Pearson.

‘Wētā FX is one of the world’s most acclaimed visual effects companies, and their decision to expand in Melbourne is a massive endorsement of Victoria’s creative talent and industry capability,’ Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks added.

‘One of the many amazing outcomes of Better Man is that Wētā FX set up a visual effects facility in Melbourne for the film – and now, they’re here to stay – creating jobs, attracting global productions, and reinforcing Victoria as a destination for world-class visual effects.’

All about Wētā FX

Weta FX worked on Avatar: The Way of Water. Image: 20th Century Studios

Wētā FX, formerly known as Weta Digital, is a premier visual effects company based in Wellington, New Zealand. Founded in 1993 by filmmaker Peter Jackson, along with Richard Taylor and Jamie Selkirk, the studio was originally established to create digital effects for Jackson’s film Heavenly Creatures. ​

Over the past three decades, Wētā FX has been instrumental in delivering groundbreaking visual effects for numerous high-profile films. Their portfolio includes the The Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water. The company’s expertise encompasses performance-driven animated characters such as Gollum, Kong, and Neytiri, as well as the creation of intricate digital environments.

Wētā FX’s innovative work has earned them multiple accolades, including seven Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and seven BAFTA Awards. Their continuous advancements in performance capture and digital animation have significantly influenced the evolution of visual effects in cinema.

For more information, head to the Victorian Government website.

