News

 > News

Better Man: Robbie Williams is a chimp in the Australian-made biopic

Early reviews have confirmed that Better Man, the Robbie Williams biopic, includes a CG chimpanzee standing in for the singer.
10 Sep 2024 16:09
Silvi Vann-Wall
First look at Better Man. Image: Village Roadshow

Film

Jonno Davies and Robbie Williams as ‘Robbie Williams’ in Better Man Image: Paramount Pictures/Village Roadshow

Share Icon

The first reactions are out for Melbourne-shot Robbie Williams film Better Man, which looks to be a crowd pleaser – even if it is very unusual for a musician biopic.

The film’s most unusual bent comes from Australian director Michael Gracey’s (The Greatest Showman) decision to depict Williams as a CGI chimpanzee for the majority of the story, which was achieved by using actor Jonno Davies performing in a mo-cap suit.

The film, which was shot at Victoria’s Docklands Studio in 2022, recently premiered at both Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). There were rumours about it including a ‘computer-generated monkey’ way back in December of 2021, which we covered in this story.

ScreenHub: Robbie Williams biopic ‘Better Man’ to shoot in Victoria

What do the critics think?

Pete Hammond of Deadline said of the film that it was ‘a recognizable [sic] cradle-to-comeback story so familiar to those who rise to the top, only to fall and rise again.’ But with the addition of the chimp? ‘This is the equivalent to casting Lassie to play Frank Sinatra.’

Peter Debruge of Variety wrote that among the film’s highlights are ‘the jaw-dropping Rock DJ number staged on London’s busy Regent Street, shot over four days and stitched together to look like a single unbroken take,’ and ‘the ‘Come Undone’ sequence where he speeds away from the boy-band breakup, nearly crashes into an oncoming bus, and plunges into a sea of paparazzi.’

In sum, it sounds bizarre – but in a way that works. We’ll have to wait until it hits Australian cinemas to be the judge of that.

What does Robbie Williams think about being a chimp?

Robbie Williams himself made a surprise appearance at TIFF this week to accompany screenings of the film, with a performance featuring his greatest hits.

‘Okay. The monkey, right?’ he asked his audience at TIFF, in between songs. ‘You can be honest with me, this is my focus group right now … [in the] first ten minutes, hands up if it was weird’.

A number of hands went up in the audience, which he confirmed was ‘good’.

‘[the director] Michael Gracey came to see me and said “what spirit animal do you see yourself as?” and I was trying to find some self worth for myself, and because I’d watched fucking Tony Robbins or whatever that day, I was like, “I’m a lion”. And he was like “mmm, are you though?”

‘and then I was like “oh … am I a monkey?” and he went, “yeah, that’s right”.

the equivalent to casting Lassie to play Frank Sinatra.

Pete Hammond, Deadline.

‘He said “everyone in the film is gonna be human apart from you, and you’re gonna be a CGI monkey”, and before he’d finished the sentence I was on board … Yes was the answer.’

Williams performed at a post-screening party at the Shangri-La Hotel in Toronto, where he debuted ‘Forbidden Road,’ an original song from the film that will be submitted for the Oscars. You can watch the video of his mid-set chat below, from Deadline.

‘I never though anything about it until the first focus group,’ Williams continued. ‘ We got the question “why the monkey?”, and I said “I dunno!”‘

‘I think it works [though] … not everything has to make sense. In fact, why did they consider Elton John to be human in his [film]?’ He joked, before clarifying quickly: ‘That’s not an Elton John diss.’

Williams initially found fame as a member of boy band Take That (1990–1995). He went solo in 1996, gaining massive radio-play success with hit songs such as Angels, Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You and Better Man.

Better Man is expected to hit cinemas on 26 December 2024, with distribution in Australia being handled by Village Roadshow.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Television Features Digital Feature Reviews Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
Saturday Night first look Sony
News

Saturday Night: trailer for Jason Reitman film released

Jason Reitman's film about the birth of iconic comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live is hotly anticipated by comedy fans.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
CinefestOZ 2024 FIlm Prize Winner The Moogai_LR_Meyne Wyatt and Alex White (co producer) 2
News

The Moogai wins top film prize at CinefestOZ

The Moogai has won CinefestOZ's $100,000 Film Prize over the weekend.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Billy Howle as KID SNOW, Kid Snow - Photograph by David Dare Parker
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

From Harold and The Purple Crayon, to Kid Snow and Speak No Evil: your guide to new films in cinemas…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures
Reviews

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review: loosey-goosey, but still quite juicy

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder enjoy themselves immensely in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to 1988's goth-quirk classic.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Deakin University Virtual Production Studio. Image supplied
Sponsored Content

How Deakin University's future-proof focus opens doors for film students

How Deakin University is using a collaborative production mindset to make better pathways for students of Film, TV and Animation.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login