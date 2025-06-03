ScreenHub: TV, film & video games unite

Creative Hubs Group (CHG) – the publisher of ArtsHub and ScreenHub – has announced it will be championing video game news, views and reviews on ScreenHub, to build on to build on its growing global reputation for coverage of screen-based entertainment.

CHG has also sold its GamesHub.com brand, its former dedicated outlet for games content. Under its new ownership, it will belong to an organisation that is not a digital media publisher, and CHG expects the site will not compete with ScreenHub.

The award-winning editorial team from GamesHub has already joined the ScreenHub team, with games content published on the website and across video and social media channels.

‘In today’s digital advertising environment, the scale and quality of your content offering and audience are your most important currency,’ said Mimi Curran, Creative Hubs Group’s Chief Commercial Officer.

‘It made more sense to combine all our content related to screen entertainment into a single destination. This is consistent with what we’re seeing elsewhere in the industry.’

CHG’s user data reveals shared interests between the audiences who view TV, film, and video games content.

Curran said: ‘Creating a single home for this award-winning content gives audiences a richer experience and gives advertisers a larger audience that is passionate about screen-based entertainment.’

About Creative Hubs Group

CHG, through its foundational brand ArtsHub.com.au, has a 25 year alignment to the arts and entertainment industries, and includes ArtsHub, ArtsHub UK, and ScreenHub.

CHG offers advertisers reach across the whole group through a single point of contact. Its audiences love the arts, events, culture, entertainment, and video games. They are educated, prosperous, engaged, and aged primarily from 18 to 54.