News

 > News

ScreenHub: TV, film & video games unite

Games coverage has become part of the ScreenHub offering as the site builds on its growing global reputation.
3 Jun 2025 15:22
Paul Dalgarno
Image: ELLA DON on Unsplash.

All Screen

Image: ELLA DON on Unsplash.

Share Icon

Creative Hubs Group (CHG) – the publisher of ArtsHub and ScreenHub – has announced it will be championing video game news, views and reviews on ScreenHub, to build on to build on its growing global reputation for coverage of screen-based entertainment.

CHG has also sold its GamesHub.com brand, its former dedicated outlet for games content. Under its new ownership, it will belong to an organisation that is not a digital media publisher, and CHG expects the site will not compete with ScreenHub.

The award-winning editorial team from GamesHub has already joined the ScreenHub team, with games content published on the website and across video and social media channels.

‘In today’s digital advertising environment, the scale and quality of your content offering and audience are your most important currency,’ said Mimi Curran, Creative Hubs Group’s Chief Commercial Officer.

‘It made more sense to combine all our content related to screen entertainment into a single destination. This is consistent with what we’re seeing elsewhere in the industry.’

CHG’s user data reveals shared interests between the audiences who view TV, film, and video games content.

Curran said: ‘Creating a single home for this award-winning content gives audiences a richer experience and gives advertisers a larger audience that is passionate about screen-based entertainment.’

About Creative Hubs Group

CHG, through its foundational brand ArtsHub.com.au, has a 25 year alignment to the arts and entertainment industries, and includes ArtsHub, ArtsHub UK, and ScreenHub.

CHG offers advertisers reach across the whole group through a single point of contact. Its audiences love the arts, events, culture, entertainment, and video games. They are educated, prosperous, engaged, and aged primarily from 18 to 54.

Discover film, TV and games reviews on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Missy Higgins presenting at the 2024 Screen Music Awards. Image: supplied.
Sponsored Content

2025 Screen Music Awards: enter now!

Submissions have opened for the 2025 Screen Music Awards, which will be presented in Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall in October.

Paul Dalgarno
Trump has caused doubt and uncertainty in the screen industry. Image: Jakob Owens on Unsplash.
Features

Trump, the screen industry and why the Australian Government needs to step up

The 100% tariff on foreign film and TV, floated recently by President Trump, has highlighted downsides and upsides for the…

Lisa French
Screen Forever 2025, Michael Ebeid AM. Image: Screen Australia
News

Screen Australia’s Michael Ebeid explains bold new strategy at Screen Forever 2025

Michael Ebeid unveiled a new ongoing strategy for Screen Australia at the Screen Forever conference today.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Tony Burke may remain Arts Minister, promising an extension of the Albanese Government's Revive policy. Pictured is Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (of the Labor Party) seated at his desk. Photo: Australian Government.
News

What to expect in the arts from Labor’s landslide win and Albanese's historic second term

In the wake of Labor's landslide win, what can Australians expect for the next three years of Arts policy? Arts…

David Burton
Image: Jakob Owens on Unsplash.
News

Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign films

Trump has said the planned 100% tariffs on films 'produced in Foreign Lands' will help defeat 'messaging and propaganda'.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login