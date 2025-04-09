4 best films to stream this week

4 best films

1) G20 – Prime Video (10 April)

G20. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). Action thriller. When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number-one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Directed by Patricia Riggen. Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez. Watch the trailer.

2) Shadow of God – AMC+ & Shudder (11 April)

Shadow of God. Image: Shudder/ AMC+.

Film (2025). Horror. When several of his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home to spend time with childhood friend while he awaits orders from the Church.

But this small town holds dark secrets about Mason’s past and the religious organisation once run by his father, Angus. Thought dead, Angus reappears, forcing a reunion between father and son. But Angus is different now, and before long, Mason suspects he’s possessed, not by the devil, but by something … holy.

Directed by Michael Peterson. Starring Mark O’Brien, Jacqueline Byers and Shaun Johnston. Watch the trailer.

3) Never Let Go – Prime Video (11 April)

Never Let Go. Image: Lionsgate. Streaming on Prime Video.

Film (2024). Psychological thriller/ horror. Ae an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go.

Directed by Alexandre Aja. Starring Halle Berry, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne. Watch the trailer.

4) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – Paramount+ (13 April)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). Romantic comedy. From writer and director Nia Vardalos, comes the third instalment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise. In the wake of Gus Portokalos and Ian’s father Rodney’s passing a year ago, members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for ‘a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns’. Sounds good to us!

Starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett and Louis Mandylor. Watch the trailer.

Recently added best films

Sumotherhood – Paramount+ (2 April)

Sumotherhood. Image: Paramount+.

Film (2023). This British comedy-action film, directed by and starring Adam Deacon, follows Riko and Kane, two wannabe gangsters in need of cash since running up a big old debt with a local Indian crime family, the Patels, after trying and failing to get money for some drugs …

When an attempted bank robbery goes horribly wrong, they soon find themselves in business with one of East London’s most notorious criminal gangs.

Starring Jennifer Saunders, Jazzie Zonzolo, Richie Campbell and Ed Sheeran … yes, that’s right, Ed Sheeran. Watch the trailer.

Zombieland & Zombieland: Double Tap – Stan (both 1 April)

Zombieland. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Stan.

OK, two films here … In the event you’ve not yet seen it, but have seen films like the peerless Shaun of the Dead and would like to watch something not quite as good but still involving charismatic actors in a world overrun by zombies where our heroes need to survive and make us laugh sometimes, Zombieland (2009) is a dark-comedy trek across a zombie-filled America featuring a student trying to reach his family, and two sisters hoping to get to an amusement park.

Starring Jessie Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson. Watch the trailer.

Coming ten years later, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), takes us into the American heartland as our found family faces off against evolved zombies and fellow survivors. Like most sequels, it’s slightly worse than the original but thankfully Eisenberg, Stone and Harrelson are all back on deck meaning you’ll be at least an hour into it before you realise the first one was definitely better. Watch the trailer.