FoMo cinemas are officially open in Melbourne

Melbourne’s film aficionados and food enthusiasts can finally unite: FoMo Cinemas, the latest popcorn-ditching venture from Barry Peak and Natalie Miller AO, opens its doors on Thursday 18 January.

Located in the East Brunswick Village precinct, FoMo Cinemas offers something unique for movie-goers by combining the magic of the silver screen with a gourmet in-cinema dining offering. If you’re not content with a large bucket of popcorn and a cola, FoMo promises a chef-made menu that ‘won’t disappoint’.

The new cinema complex can seat (and feed) 392 people, spread across six state-of-the-art theatres. This means customers won’t be limited to just dates and solo cinema sessions – you can gather a group together and see the latest flicks while chowing down on yummy food. The largest auditorium, seating 114, offers 4K laser resolution on a screen over 10 metres wide, ensuring a premium viewing experience at standard cinema prices.

FoMo Cinemas promotional image.

There’ll be interactive trivia games before each film, and you can order food directly from your seat at any point during the screening. From antipasto and cheese platters to New York-inspired deli sandwiches and hand-stretched pizzas, the menu is a described as a ‘fusion of classic cinema fare and contemporary culinary delights’. Designed by head chef Darren Collier, the menu focuses on ‘flavour and authenticity’.

Co-founder Barry Peak, renowned for his involvement with the Valhalla and Cinema Nova, says, ‘Natalie [Miller] and I have wanted to run a cinema that combines a movie with a meal for a long time. When I’m in the US I love going to the Nighthawk, Alamo and Syndicated cinemas with their no-fuss dining at standard prices. Cinemas run for movie lovers by movie lovers. Like us. Finally, technology allows that here, and FoMo is the result.’

He adds, ‘Don’t miss the great pre-shows created by Ben Crocker, or the delicious diner food of our chef Darren Collier. PS: There’s no obligation to eat anything, but you’d be crazy to miss out.’

FOMO Cinemas promotional image.

FoMo General Manager Laura Toister is also adding her two decades of expertise to the project.

The cinema will showcase the latest big-screen blockbusters from Hollywood and beyond, along with a selection of movie classics and popular releases. This includes Tina Fey’s Mean Girls: The Musical and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

For tickets and more information, head to the FoMo cinemas website.