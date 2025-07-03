My Hero Academia: All’s Justice announced, will adapt final anime story arc

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice, the final chapter in Bandai Namco and Byking’s MHA video game adaptation, has been announced during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase 2025. This game is set to adapt the final story arc of the beloved manga/anime series, with players taking on 3v3 battles as iconic heroes from the series.

Per producer Aoba Miyazaki, there will be a ‘huge roster of characters from the anime’ included in this game, with all Class 1-A students getting their time to shine. Notably, the game will not be a strict adaptation, and it will do some things differently from the anime. The final battle, for one example, will seemingly be very different from its canon counterpart.

‘Currently, we’re developing the game alongside the production of the anime’s final season,’ Miyakazi explained. ‘Players will be able to experience a game-exclusive take on the final battle different from the anime.’

Based on a brief glimpse at battles shown off in the first trailer for My Hero Academia: All’s Justice, we expect this game will feature a similar combat system to its predecessors, allowing players to perform snappy, stylish moves in quick succession, as enemies advance through an unfolding plot.

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice – First Trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Read: The Sims 4: The best expansion packs so far

Here’s the official game description, per Bandai Namco Entertainment:

‘Smash through My Hero Academia‘s final story arc and triumph over your foes in spectacular 3v3 battles! Follow Deku and the journeys of other characters in the Final War between Heroes and Villains, and experience the world-shaking, climactic clash between One For All and All For One in My Hero Academia: All’s Justice!’

As with other games in this series, this is a 3D arena fighter, with light story elements included. Unlike its nearest analogue, the Naruto Ninja Storm series, the My Hero Academia games tend to feature sparse story elements – but smaller cutscenes and dialogue do give flavour to every moment, allowing you to relive the story in bite-sized chunks. We expect All’s Justice will be quite similar in that fashion, bringing a lighter touch to the franchise’s epic, long-awaited finale.

For now, this game remains undated, so we’ll have to stay patient to see what Byking and Bandai Namco Entertainment is cooking.