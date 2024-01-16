New films in cinemas in Australia 15-22 January 2024

Here’s what’s in cinemas this week in Australia.

New this week in Australian cinemas

Synopsis: One night in his near-empty London tower block, screenwriter Adam has a chance encounter with mysterious neighbour Harry, puncturing the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam finds himself drawn back to his childhood home, where his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died 30 years ago.

Read: All of Us Strangers review: beautiful and cathartic

Priscilla (18 Jan)

Synopsis: When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who’s already a meteoric rock ‘n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend.

The Iron Claw (18 Jan)

Synopsis: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The Jungle Bunch World Tour (18 Jan)

Synopsis: A vicious beaver blankets the jungle with a dangerous pink substance that explodes when coming into contact with water. With the rainy season approaching, the miscellaneous team of animals must hurry to find the antidote.

