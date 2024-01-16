News

New films in cinemas in Australia 15-22 January 2024

Aussies waiting to see The Iron Claw need wait no longer.
16 Jan 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

The Iron Claw. Image: A24

Here’s what’s in cinemas this week in Australia.

For the most anticipated films of 2024 still to come, check out our full year preview article.

ReadNew series to stream in 2024: our most anticipated streaming shows

New this week in Australian cinemas

All Of Us Strangers (18 Jan)

Synopsis: One night in his near-empty London tower block, screenwriter Adam has a chance encounter with mysterious neighbour Harry, puncturing the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam finds himself drawn back to his childhood home, where his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died 30 years ago.

Read: All of Us Strangers review: beautiful and cathartic

Priscilla (18 Jan)

Synopsis: When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who’s already a meteoric rock ‘n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend.

The Iron Claw (18 Jan)

Synopsis: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The Jungle Bunch World Tour (18 Jan)

Synopsis: A vicious beaver blankets the jungle with a dangerous pink substance that explodes when coming into contact with water. With the rainy season approaching, the miscellaneous team of animals must hurry to find the antidote.

Check your local cinema’s website to confirm dates and times for individual film showings.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Film / Television Production Television Shorts Streaming Documentary
