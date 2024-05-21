News

First Nations Film Festival returns for National Reconciliation Week

From 27 May you can watch the landmark First Nations Film Festival online as part of Reconciliation Week 2024.
Silvi Vann-Wall
Dr Gondarra in Luku Ngarra. Image supplied by the First Nations Film Festival.

This weekend marks the return of the all-online First Nations Film Festival (FNFF), a showcase of Indigenous screen storytelling that coincides with National Reconciliation Week.

From 27 May to 10 June, you can watch a curated selection of award-winning films online. All of them explore the 2024 FNFF theme ‘Now More Than Ever’, and delve into stories of identity, culture, history and resilience.

Among the featured films is Luku Ngarra – The Law of the Land, set in the Yolngu Nation of Northeast Arnhem Land and driven by one of the country’s most respected Indigenous elders, Rev Dr Djiniyini Gondarra OAM.

‘The wisdom and reverence of Dr Djiniyini Gondarra and his people will deeply affect you for the rest of your life, as they have mine,’ said director Sinem Saban. ‘I look forward to bringing his story to people across the country during the festival.’

Watch the trailer for the First Nations Film Festival 2024

Other notable films include Limbo, a gripping detective story set in the remote outback from Ivan Sen
starring Simon Baker; Servant or Slave, a confronting story of five Indigenous Australian women forced
into secret slavery; Croker Island Exodus, the remarkable journey of 95 Aboriginal children to safety
during World War II; and Dig Deeper, showcasing four divergent Indigenous artists using their personal
stories to create internationally recognised urban art.

All films will stream on the FanForceTV platform, accessible on iOS, Android, MACs, PCs, and can stream
to media boxes such as Apple TV and Chromecast.

The festival is also raising money for The Indigenous Literacy Foundation, with funds donated during the
festival going to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander remote Communities across Australia with culturally relevant book and resources.

For more information, visit the FNFF 2024 website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

