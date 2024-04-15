Best Australian films streaming free on ABC iview and SBS On Demand

ABC iview

Limbo (2023)

Travis Hurley, a jaded detective, arrives in the remote outback town of Limbo to investigate the cold case murder of local Indigenous girl Charlotte Hayes 20 years ago. Simon Baker, Rob Collins, Natasha Wanganeen, Nicholas Hope. Directed by Ivan Sen.

Read: Ivan Sen on sitting in silence with new feature Limbo

Goldstone (2016)

Indigenous detective Jay Swan arrives in the town of Goldstone to search for a missing person, and his simple duty becomes complicated when he uncovers a web of crime and corruption.

Aaron Pedersen, Alex Russell, Jacki Weaver, David Wenham, David Dalaithngu. Directed by Ivan Sen.

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

When 21-year-old ballroom champion Scott Hastings commits the cardinal sin of dancing his own steps and not those of the all-powerful Dance Federation, the retribution is swift. Starring Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter, Pat Thomson, Gia Carides. Directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Breath (2018)

Breath follows two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, in mid-70s coastal Australia, who form an unlikely friendship with a couple, who push them to take risks that will have a profound impact on their lives. Starring Simon Baker, Elizabeth Debicki, Samson Coulter, Ben Spence. Directed by Simon Baker.

Looking for Alibrandi (2000)

Josie Alibrandi is 17 and doesn’t know where she belongs. This year, however, everything is going to change. Josie will face her fears, uncover secrets and even discover the true identity of her father. Starring Pia Miranda, Kick Gurry, Anthony LaPaglia, Greta Scacchi. Directed by Kate Woods.

Sweet Country (2017)

Set in 1929, Aboriginal stockman Sam kills white station owner Harry March in self-defence and Sam and his wife Lizzie go on the run. They are pursued across the outback, through glorious but harsh desert country. Starring Hamilton Morris, Shanika Cole, Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Ewen Leslie. Directed by Warwick Thornton.

Tracks (2013)

The remarkable true story of Robyn Davidson, a young woman who leaves her life in the city to make a solo trek through almost 2,700km of sprawling Australian desert. Starring Mia Wasikowska and Adam Driver. Directed by John Curran.

SBS On Demand

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

On a remote homestead in the Snowy Mountains, a lonely bushwoman tries to run the family farm and raise her children while her husband is away. Starring Leah Purcell, Rob Collins and Sam Reid. Directed by Leah Purcell.

ScreenHub review:

The Drover’s Wife is a terrific film and a wonderful example of the stories that can be told when you revise an old genre to tell an old story from a new point of view. The Drover’s Wife review: a terrific Outback Western

Emu Runner (2019)

Gem, a spirited young girl, deals with the grief of her mother’s death by forming a bond with a wild emu. Starring Rhae-Kye Waites, Stella Carter, Mary Waites and Lindsay Waites. Directed by Imogen Thomas.

Broken Hill (2009)

A sheep rancher’s son dreams of being accepted into the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. He has trouble finding an adequate band in the outback to perform his compositions, until he comes upon a talented prison choir. Starring Alexa PenaVega, Luke Arnold and Timothy Hutton. Directed by Dagen Merrill.

Samson & Delilah (2009)

Two 14-year-old indigenous children escape their dreary petrol-sniffing existence by stealing a car and heading to Alice Springs. Starring Marissa Gibson, Mitjili Napanangka Gibson, Scott Thornton, Matthew Gibso. Directed by Warwick Thornton.

Satellite Boy (2012)

When ten-year-old Pete’s home is threatened with demolition, he embarks on a dangerous mission to save it. Starring David Dalaithngu, Cameron Wallaby and Joseph Pedley. Directed by Catriona McKenzie.