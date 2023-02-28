Ivan Sen on sitting in silence with new feature Limbo

Perched high up on a balcony wing at the Berlinale Palast overlooking the red carpet four floors below, Limbo director Ivan Sen is serene about his chances of taking home the Berlinale’s top prize, the Golden Bear (which ultimately went to French director Nicolas Philibert’s documentary On the Adamant). The Australian auteur and First Nations man is happy enough to be in contention.

‘Some of my favourite films have won the Golden Bear, probably more so than the Palme d’Or actually,’ he says of the Berlinale’s top honour. ‘Films like Terrence Malick’s The Thin Red Line and Asghar Farhadi’s A Separation are as good as it gets.’

He first came to Berlinale in 2002 with his debut feature Beneath Clouds. Also nominated for, but not taking home, the Golden Bear, it did secure Sen the festival’s First Movie Award. ‘I hadn’t had any kind of screening in Australia, so I literally walked into that first screening here and was blown away. I had never felt that type of enthusiasm for cinema from an audience. And for my first film, it was such an incredible honour.’

Softly spoken and thoughtful in his responses, the director of the original big screen Mystery Road (later translated to the ABC show) and its sequel Goldstone is not the type to blow his own trumpet, but Limbo is a beautifully melancholic film.

Shot in black and white around the cratered landscape of South Australia’s unearthly Coober Pedy, it stars Simon Baker as Travis Hurley, a troubled detective not unlike Aaron Pedersen’s Jay Swan.

Concealing a heroin addiction and sporting a buzz cut reminiscent of Walter White’s in Breaking Bad, he’s a lost soul who has come to the back of beyond in this moonlike place ravaged by opal mining in a half-hearted attempt to re-open the cold case of missing First Nations woman Charlotte Hayes.

His appearance, ‘20 years too late’, isn’t welcomed by Charlottes alcoholic brother Charlie (Rob Collins), who has retreated to a caravan on the edge of town, leaving his teenage son in the care of his estranged sister Emma (Natasha Wanganeen).

‘I don’t talk to cops, especially white ones,’ Charlie gruffly announces.

Simon Baker and Natasha Wanganeen in Limbo. Bunya Productions

There’s something of his soul in this achingly quiet film, almost entirely stripped of music, that asks big questions about the balance of power and the legacy of colonisation in Australia that remain unanswered. ‘It’s a restless kind of journey, this filmmaking process,’ Sen says.

‘With Limbo, I’ve travelled down another road, the road I really want to travel down, and produced a film that doesn’t have to try too hard to tell itself. It’s letting the continuum of time and space tell the story and is more restrained.’

He drew on the feel of 1960s and 70s movies, as well as his abiding interest in the Western. ‘When I was young, I wasn’t exposed to European cinema at all, so I grew up watching the Trinity brothers spaghetti westerns,’ he says. ‘We actually thought they were American, because they were dubbed. It’s amazing to see how this Italian kind of style kind of found its way all the way to a small town in Australia.’

It’s a form well suited to spinning Australian stories, Sen suggests. ‘We’ve got the outback, and the strange thing is most Australians have never been there. So there’s a sense of otherness, and Coober Pedy is the outback on steroids. It’s just dirt and holes and all the food and everything is shipped in.’

To the moon and back

Shooting this moonlike surface and deep cave systems in black and white amplifies the noir-inflected side of Sen’s filmmaking. He spent a lot of time scouring the internet for locations that would work before arriving in Coober Pedy for a lightning-fast, two-week shoot.

‘It’s such a special place, and the danger is trying to go in there and create something,’ he says of leaning into its natural beauty and allowing chiaroscuro to amplify that. ‘I was just using what was there. We didn’t have an art department on this. We just went in with a couple of props, including the old car.’

They also made a neon sign for the Limbo motel where Baker’s detective bunkers down in one of the grotto-like spaces. ‘We pre-built that in Brisbane and drove it down,’ Sen says.

Breath director Baker had the presence to carry this quiet story. ‘To have the confidence to let the image tell the story, and that the sound be natural, relies upon the power of the actor,’ Sen says. ‘I was confident that Simon could keep the interest in his movement and performance. I’ve always been a fan of his nonverbal ability and knew he would have the power to keep the audience focused.’

Sen is a collaborative filmmaker. ‘I like to work with the actors and get their opinions,’ he says. The fast shoot helped focus their efforts. ‘As a DOP, I can create a situation where we can actually move, and Simon loves to go fast, too. It’s important to keep a strong energy when you’re filming. I can control the lighting and the pace.

‘I don’t do overtime. I’ve got an unwritten rule where I do not do overtime. We shot all of the hotel scenes in one day and we went over five minutes. That was crazy.’

Collins was an excellent foil for Baker as the complicated, wounded man that is Charlie. ‘They’re playing similar characters. They’re both isolated, stuck in this kind of limbo, and in a strange way, they feel a connection. They’re both looking for a connection with their families and kids, and they kind of help each other.’

Resisting a score also aided the focus on character and place. ‘The path of restraint created this continuum of time and space, allowing the audience to feel like they are there within the location with the actor,’ Sen says.

‘I actually tried to put a bit of music into the film and it killed it every time. The only place the film would accept any music is at the very beginning and at the very end.’

All that punctures the silence is a distinctive radio evangelist’s oddly quirky banter playing in Travis’ car, but this was a late addition to the film, Sen reveals.

‘That wasn’t in the script. It grew in the editing process. I tried some country songs and stuff, but I just felt that wasn’t right. It’s like listening to the film again. It’s saying, “No, you can’t have that. Try something else.” And I throw some evangelism in those holes. And it connects with Travis’ search for salvation.’

Sen relies on his instincts as a filmmaker. ‘It’s all about feeling, making films, for me,’ he says. ‘I’m not going to stop now, because I’m getting more intuitive in my craft.’

Limbo will be released in Australian cinemas later this year.