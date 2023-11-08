News

 > Television > Streaming > News

First look at Strife: Binge series starring Asher Keddie

Australian dramedy Strife will premiere on Binge this December.
8 Nov 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Streaming

Evelyn (Asher Keddie) in Strife. Image: Kane Skennar/Binge

Share Icon

A new Australian series based on Mia Freedman’s memoir Work, Strife, Balance is coming to Binge on 6 December.

Titled Strife, the dramedy series stars Australian actress Asher Keddie alongside an ensemble of actors including Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Alex Dimitriades, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Lucy Ansell, Darcy Tadich, Lincoln Younes and Willow Speers.

BeBe Bettencourt, Maria Angelico, Olivia Junkeer, Bryony-Skillington and Asher Keddie in Strife. Image: Kane Skennar/Binge.

The show tells the story of a modern, imperfect woman and publisher named Evelyn Jones (Keddie) and her journey from lounge room blogger to becoming a force in women’s media.

Binge released the official trailer today, as well as first look images and key art. Watch the trailer below:

Strife is produced by the production company Made Up Stories (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers)
in conjunction with FIFTH SEASON. It was written and adapted for screen by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller.

Read: The Artful Dodger: Disney+ releases trailer

Strife will premiere on Binge and Foxtel on 6 December 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

Marvel's Echo: Disney+ releases trailer and premiere date

Echo follows one of the few deaf Marvel characters in her journey against a criminal empire.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The Velveteen Rabbit: Apple TV+ releases trailer

The Apple Original special is based on the treasured 1922 children’s book by Margery Williams, and celebrates unconditional love.

Paul Dalgarno
News

The Artful Dodger: Disney+ releases trailer

The Australian Original series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Australian Epic, ABC review: history played to new tunes

The new six-part series wants to remind of classic moments from our recent past, but with a twist: musical numbers!

Anthony Morris
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, Apple TV+, iview and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream in Australia from 6–12 November 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login