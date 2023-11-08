First look at Strife: Binge series starring Asher Keddie

A new Australian series based on Mia Freedman’s memoir Work, Strife, Balance is coming to Binge on 6 December.

Titled Strife, the dramedy series stars Australian actress Asher Keddie alongside an ensemble of actors including Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Alex Dimitriades, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Lucy Ansell, Darcy Tadich, Lincoln Younes and Willow Speers.

BeBe Bettencourt, Maria Angelico, Olivia Junkeer, Bryony-Skillington and Asher Keddie in Strife. Image: Kane Skennar/Binge.

The show tells the story of a modern, imperfect woman and publisher named Evelyn Jones (Keddie) and her journey from lounge room blogger to becoming a force in women’s media.

Binge released the official trailer today, as well as first look images and key art. Watch the trailer below:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Strife is produced by the production company Made Up Stories (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers)

in conjunction with FIFTH SEASON. It was written and adapted for screen by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller.

Read: The Artful Dodger: Disney+ releases trailer

Strife will premiere on Binge and Foxtel on 6 December 2023.